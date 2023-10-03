This Houston Dynamo TV schedule will make sure you don’t miss a single El Naranja game.

The Dynamo emerged in the second era of MLS, winning trophies right away as a relocated franchise.

Houston Dynamo TV Schedule

Houston Dynamo on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 2005 (First Season 2006)

Stadium: Shell Energy Stadium

Manager: Ben Olsen

MLS Cups: 2 (2006, 2007)

Other Titles: U.S. Open Cup (2018, 2023)

Where Can I Watch the Dynamo Match?

With MLS Season Pass you can watch every game in the league regular season and playoffs. Game commentary is available in English, Spanish, and French.

On the national TV schedule, FOX/FS1 has an average of one game per week throughout the season.

Watch Houston Dynamo on MLS Season Pass:

Our Pick: Includes: Every regular season game, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, & More Sign Up

When it comes to Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, the future is a bit cloudy. The 2023 tournament saw games at various stages on the Bleacher Report Football App and YouTube channel, US Soccer’s YouTube, CBS Sports Golazo Network, CBSSN, Paramount+, Telemundo, and Peacock.

Leagues Cup is, like the MLS season itself, all on MLS Season Pass. FOX, FS1, Univision, UniMás, and TUDN simulcast select games throughout the competition.

Our region’s Champions League equivalent, CONCACAF Champions Cup, can be found on FS1, Univision, UniMás, and TUDN.

Houston Dynamo History

The Dynamo have an interesting dual history that pre-dates their arrival in MLS in 2006.

In 1984, there was a team in the United Soccer League (not related to the current USL) called the Houston Dynamos. That team went on to the first, and only, USL league championship series., losing to a Fort Lauderdale Sun team that featured Teófilo Cubillas and other NASL veterans who did not relocate with the Strikers to Minnesota that season. The Dynamo became an independent side ahead of the USL folding in 1985, and joined the Lone Star Soccer Alliance in 1987, where they would play until 1991.

The actual Dynamo MLS franchise itself originally gained life as the second San Jose Earthquakes, who themselves were initially known as the San Jose Clash from 1996 to 1999.

Unable to secure a stadium in San Jose, the Anschutz Entertainment Group relocated the team to Houston in late 2005. However, unlike most American sports relocations, the rights to the team name, colors, and history were left behind in San Jose while the Houston team was treated as an expansion franchise. San Jose would return for the 2008 season.

Originally the new team was to be known as “Houston 1836,” complete with a logo unveiling. However, in addition to being the founding of the city of Houston, “1836” was also seen as a reference to the war for Texas independence from Mexico. This proved divisive amongst Hispanic fans in the city, and the name was changed to Dynamo a few months later shortly before kickoff.

Winning Early

What didn’t stay behind in San Jose was the excellent roster and staff that had been assembled. This paid immediate dividends for soccer fans in Houston.

The Dynamo would go on to win back-to-back MLS Cup titles in their first two years. Both times, they defeated the New England Revolution.

The club would add to the trophy case a decade later with the Open Cup in 2018. They’d capture the Open Cup trophy again, defeating Inter Miami in the 2023 final.

Don’t miss a Houston Dynamo Match

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Photo: Imago