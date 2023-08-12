Telemundo, and their broadcasting partners, have reported impressive audience viewership for a Women’s World Cup match involving Spain and the Netherlands. Friday’s fixture between the two European powerhouses drew 968,000 viewers across their streaming platforms. This includes Telemundo, Peacock, and Universo. It is now the most-watched Women’s World Cup quarterfinal in Spanish-language history in the United States.

Viewership up over 200% compared to previous quarterfinals

The numbers from the Spain-Netherlands game on Friday were also significantly higher than previous rounds. In fact, there were 76% more onlookers compared to the Dutch win against South Africa in the round of 16. The massive increase in viewership is even more evident when looking at statistics from the 2019 tournament. Telemundo reported a 205% surge in viewers on Friday compared to the quarterfinal involving the Netherlands at the previous competition.

Spain eventually won the fixture against the Dutch to advance on to the semifinals. After the game went into extra time, Salma Paralluelo scored in the 111th minute to help the Spanish side grab the victory. It was the 19-year-old’s first ever goal during a Women’s World Cup.

Spanish channels closing gap on English coverage of tournament

The uptick in viewership helps Telemundo close the gap on FOX’s coverage of the Women’s World Cup. FOX has been handling the English-language broadcasting rights to the tournament here in the States.

The huge network averaged 2.5 million viewers during the United States women’s national team’s defeat to Sweden on Sunday. Despite the early kickoff, FOX’s audience peaked at 4 million during the penalty shootout. The Swedes went on to beat the Americans in dramatic fashion on the day.

Nevertheless, Telemundo will now expect to take even more viewers away from FOX now that the USWNT is out of the tournament. There are still four more matches remaining at the competition in Australia and New Zealand. The semifinals are set to start on Tuesday, August 15th as Spain takes on Sweden. Australia and England will then play the following day.

