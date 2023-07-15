Arsenal currently have six friendlies on their fixture list this summer. All of these matches are set to be available to watch here in the United States. The Gunners began their preseason preparations with a matchup with Nurnberg in Germany on Thursday. The game, which ended in a 1-1 draw, was featured on FOX Deportes. However, Arsenal have still five more matches within the next three weeks.

The Gunners will be departing north London on Sunday to play a series of friendlies here Stateside. This tour begins in Washington D.C. with a matchup against the MLS All-Star team. Arsenal previously played the North American league’s best players in a similar game back in 2016. The upcoming matchup is set for Wednesday, July 19th and will be streamed on MLS Season Pass.

Club plays Man Utd, Barca within four days

ESPN+ then handles the club’s final two friendlies in the States. These will most likely be the most-anticipated preseason games for the club. Arsenal first face fellow Premier League rival Manchester United in New Jersey on Saturday, July 22nd. They are then set to travel to owner Stan Kroenke’s home stadium in California to face Barcelona four days later. SoFi Stadium will also be one of the host arenas for the 2026 World Cup.

Arsenal will then travel back home to play Monaco in the Emirates Cup on Wednesday, August 2nd. Much like their opening match against Nurnberg, this fixture will also be available on FOX Deportes.

Community Shield clash ends Arsenal’s friendly list

The Gunners finish their preseason preparations with possibly their most important game of the summer. Arsenal will face reigning Premier League champions Manchester City for the Community Shield. Although the significance of the match has been highly debated, it is set to be both team’s first chance at grabbing silverware for the 2023/24 season. ESPN+ will once again broadcast the match here Stateside.

Arsenal friendlies televised to US viewers

Here’s the complete list of Arsenal’s summer friendlies (all times Eastern):

Arsenal vs. MLS All-Stars – Wednesday, July 19th, 8:30PM; MLS Season Pass

Arsenal vs. Manchester United – Saturday, July 22nd, 5PM; ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Arsenal vs. Barcelona – Wednesday, July 26th, 10:30PM; ESPN+

Arsenal vs. Monaco – Wednesday, August 2nd, 1PM; TV details to be determined

Manchester City vs. Arsenal – Sunday, August 6th, 11AM; ESPN+

Photo credit: IMAGO / Jan Huebner