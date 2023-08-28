Soccer fans looking to watch UEFA Champions League, Serie A, CONCACAF Nations League, the U.S. Open Cup Final and more are in luck. Paramount+ currently has a special offer for just $2.50 per month for an annual subscription plan. This is a 50% savings over an entire year’s plan (usually $59.99 per year).

Paramount+ in recent years has become a must-have for the serious soccer fan. Here’s the competitions that are shown on on the platform:

UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League

Italian Serie A

Brasileirão

Argentine Liga Profesional de Fútbol

NWSL

FA Women’s Super League

2023 U.S. Open Cup Final

Scottish Premiership, Championship, and League Cup games

CONCACAF Nations League

AFC Champions League

Plus the new CBS Sports Golazo Network is built right in to Paramount+. The streaming channel features analysis and whip-around shows, plus selected live games as well.

And of course there’s the wide array of non-soccer content. You’ll have access to movies and shows like Star Trek and countless hours of other programming from CBS, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central and more.

Here’s how to score your 50% offer:

How to get Paramount+ special offer

1. First, click this link.

2. Click one of the “Try it Free” buttons on the page:

3. Select the “Annual” option on the upper-right, and choose the “Paramount+ Essential” plan and click the “Select Plan” button:

4. Fill in your information to create a new account:

5. Here’s the most important part. Input your payment information, and use the promo code “SPORTS” and click “Apply.” The 50% discount will then be noted above in the “Your Plan” section:

6. Click “Start Paramount+” and boom, you’re all set!

After a 7-day free trial to check things out, you’ll then be billed for the upcoming year (at the 50% discount).

You should note that the Essential plan does include commercials for most TV shows and movies. However for live soccer of course this does not apply except for pre- and post-game and halftime coverage.

Paramount+ is already a pretty good bargain at $5.99/month, but this deal makes it even better. If you’re not already a subscriber, make sure you jump on the opportunity while you can.

The offer ends September 20, 2023.