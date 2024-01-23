Soccer fans in the United States will have access to Sky Sports News Transfer Deadline Day special program live on Peacock. The January transfer deadline is Thursday, Feb. 1. All incoming transfers in the Premier League must finish by midnight in England on that Thursday, and that drama often stretches to the end. The Deadline Day special provides live updates from Sky Sports reporters on which names will be on the move.

Peacock is not new to hosting shows from Sky Sports related to the transfer windows. For example, Peacock showed 11 hours of coverage from Sky Sports during the close of the 2022 winter transfer window. That deadline-day coverage included the transfers of Dele Alli, Dan Burn, Dejan Kulusevski and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The 2024 winter deadline day could provide similar fireworks.

The deadline special will be available on the Peacock home page. However, if it does not pop up, you can find it in the sports section. Most Premier League fans will already have a subscription to Peacock because NBC puts between four and six games on the service each weekend. If you do not have a subscription, though, Peacock costs $5.99 per month.

Our Pick: Includes: Exclusive Premier League games, USMNT/USWNT & Women's World Cup in Spanish, & More Sign Up

The deadline day special available on peacock starts on first of February at noon Eastern Time. It ends at 7 p.m. ET, which is when the transfer window closes.

Peacock to cover moves across the EPL on transfer deadline day

Rumors are abounding over what players will be moving to or from the Premier League come the end of January. However, there are not so many rumors that truly jump off the page. Victor Osimhen is on the radar for both Arsenal and Chelsea, but his lofty transfer fee may scare away the two London clubs. The situation at Newcastle is also particularly interesting. To comply with financial fair play regulations in the Premier League, the Magpies are tempted to sell players. If the St. James’ Park outfit does not, it may face the threat of a points deduction similar to that of Everton.

Armando Broja may be on the move in the Premier League with West Ham looking to add a striker to its squad. West Ham would have to battle against Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign the Albanian Broja. If the striker departs, it will open the door for Chelsea to make a move for the aforementioned Osimhen.

Another player to keep an eye on is Kalvin Phillips. At Leeds, the Englishman was a major player in the side that returned to the Premier League. He moved to Manchester City, but his appearances in the Sky Blue kit have been few and far between.

Big clubs may be in action

Even if spending, relatively speaking, is down in the winter window, the big clubs will still be active to close the month. Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City all have rumors for players from across Europe. Each of those has made smart signings in January windows of late. Even a smaller name could be the difference between a title charge from Manchester City or a hunt for Europe from United.

PHOTO: IMAGO