Victor Osimhen is ready to make the switch to the Premier League. In an interview with Morning Footy on the CBS Sports Golazo Network, the Nigerian revealed that he has already made up his mind on where he will want to play next season. Currently, several Premier League clubs are monitoring the striker who has had a disjointed season with the reigning Scudetto winners. Off-field drama has marred another bountiful season at the top of the line.

Despite any issues at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Osimhen remains committed to finishing out his time with the Italian side.

“The rumor is going around about me linked with the Premier League. In times like these, when you are one of the hottest strikers on the globe, you expect this type of thing. The EPL is the best league in the whole world. And for me, at Napoli, I signed a new contract there. I’m enjoying my time there.”

Currently, Osimhen is away on international duty with Nigeria, where the Super Eagles advanced as runner-up in a group that included Equatorial Guinea and the host nation, the Ivory Coast. Even though Osimhen has just one goal in the competition so far, he remains one of the best players in the competition. In 2023, he won the award as the African Footballer of the Year.

That, along with his rise to the Capocannoniere as Serie A’s top scorer and trophies with Napoli, makes him one of the hottest commodities in Europe. The striker understands he is desired, and he is leaving the door for a move open.

Victor Osimhen sees the Premier League in his future

“I already had my plan. I already know the next step I want to take. For now, I just want to finish the season strong and then go home and relax with my daughter, think about my life and then finally come out with the decision I’ve already made.”

The last portion of Osimhen’s comments is the most significant. He indicates he has already decided what he will do. Crucially, he will do it at the end of the season, which at least gives Napoli the knowledge that he is willing to spend the rest of the season in Italy.

What is not clear, though, is whether that decision will be to stay or leave. In December, Osimhen signed a contract extension with Napoli that keeps him in Italy through the 2025/26 campaign. That is two seasons after the current one ends. That takes his total time with Napoli to six seasons, should he maintain his place in Serie A.

“At the end of the season, I think I already made up my mind. I already know what I want to do with my career. Since I started, I’ve been the one making my own decisions, and everything is working out well for me.”

If the club thinks he may depart, Napoli may opt to sell the striker while his value is still high.

Clubs may poach striker before the end of the season

If Napoli does opt to sell the striker, several clubs would want the talented Nigerian. Chelsea and Arsenal are two of the clubs that want to bolster their front lines. The main challenge is that Napoli will look to turn a major profit if it sells Osimhen. Early estimates put the Nigerian’s cost well over $100 million.

PHOTOS: IMAGO