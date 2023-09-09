The National Women’s Soccer League is set to reveal their next media rights deal within the coming months. CBS Sports currently holds the exclusive broadcasting rights to air NWSL matches. Matches can also, however, be available to watch on their sister company Paramount+ as well.

CBS Sports previously signed a three-year deal to broadcast NWSL games back in 2020. This means that the agreement is set to expire following the current campaign.

It was reported in January that the renewal phase between CBS and NWSL officially expired. As a result, the league could then begin the negotiation process with other broadcasting companies.

New NWSL TV rights deal could be revealed during upcoming playoffs

According to a report by Just Women’s Sports, the league may announce their next broadcasting deal during the 2023 NWSL playoffs.

The quarterfinal round of the upcoming postseason is set to start on October 22nd. Qualifying clubs will face off for a chance to play in the championship match on November 11th.

NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman recently revealed that the NWSL has drastically increased its viewership with CBS Sports. In fact, the sports network saw a 20% growth in viewership during the 2023 season compared to a year ago. Paramount+ experienced an even bigger increase as well. The streaming service recorded a 50% growth for the current campaign.

Expansion, attendance record to boost NWSL in negotiations

The impressive statistics will certainly help boost NWSL’s position with potential broadcasting partnerships. “We’re very bullish and hopeful we will end up with deals that will make our fans super excited and will allow us to continue the growth of the league,” proclaimed Berman on a new media rights deal.

Also potentially helping the broadcasting package is the fact that the NSWL is set to expand. Commissioner Berman confirmed on Friday that the league wants to add two more teams by 2026. Impressive attendance records will also aid the league’s cause as well. The NSWL recently surpassed their previous attendance record, despite the fact that there are still four more weeks remaining on the schedule.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire