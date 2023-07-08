Univision has announced a multi-year deal to broadcast CF Monterrey home games. The agreement will allow TUDN, Univision’s sports division, to air men’s and women’s Monterrey matches for the next five years.

TUDN’s first chance to broadcast these fixtures will be on Sunday, July 9th as Monterrey hosts Atlas at 9PM (ET). These Monterrey matches will also be available on TUDN Radio Network as well.

“We are happy to welcome the great Rayados and Rayadas fans to their new home and look forward to dedicating our time, effort and expertise in order to produce the best game broadcasts, complete club coverage and the most anticipated features,” stated Olek Loewenstein, president of TelevisaUnivision’s Global Sports Businesses.

“This deal further strengthens TelevisaUnivision’s sports division standing as the premier destination for the most watch soccer league in the United States regardless of language.”

Monterrey are one of the more popular teams in Mexico

Monterrey is one of the most successful clubs in Liga MX history. Rayados first competed in the Mexican top flight in 1945 and have not been relegated from the division since 1960. They last won a league title in 2019, but came close for the 2023 Clausura. Monterrey led the standings, but was eventually knockout out of the playoffs in the semifinals.

TUDN has become essential for Spanish-language sports coverage here in the United States. In fact, the network was the sixth-highest rated U.S. sports channel in late 2019 by Nielson. SportsPro Media claimed at the time that TUDN was responsible for half of all soccer viewership here in the States.

TUDN also airs plenty of other soccer broadcasts

The addition of Monterrey means that TUDN now has exclusive broadcasting partnerships with 16 Liga MX clubs. Along with airing Mexican top flight matches, the Spanish-language network also handles a plethora of other leagues. This includes the CONCACAF Gold Cup as well as European competitions such as UEFA’s Champions League and Europa League. Select World Cup qualifiers can also be found exclusively on TUDN as well.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Zoonar