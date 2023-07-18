A slew of preseason games involving Spanish top-flight clubs will be available on LaLiga+. This is the division’s over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform for international audiences. This includes several major games, such as Manchester United against Athletic Club or Atletico Madrid’s game against Manchester City. Already, the platform streamed Celta Vigo’s 5-0 win over Cristiano Ronaldo and Saudi club Al Nassr.

There are a few options when it comes to how to watch these games. One of those is with the subscription service on LaLiga+. Also, a selection of games will be exclusive to pay-per-view. Finally, fans across the world will have the ability to watch games on LaLiga TV via Movistar+, DAZN LaLiga and LaLigaTV Bar.

Notably, the games on these services do not include Barcelona or Real Madrid, the two biggest teams in LaLiga. These two clubs are participating in the Soccer Champions Tour in the United States. For American audiences, those games are available on ESPN’s channels and ESPN+. Yet, that may seem familiar.

The LaLiga Summer tour, which consists of Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Real Sociedad and Real Betis, is also available on ESPN’s channels. However, that is specific to American audiences. LaLiga+ will have coverage of the four-game schedule of games in the United States and Mexico for those watching across the globe.

LaLiga+ is not free. It is a subscription service that costs around $10 per month.

LaLiga+ to have several highlight preseason games

As stated, the preseason games on LaLiga+ are fascinating. Even if they are preseason games, there are some games that would be highlights on any weekend. Moreover, these are not specifically games involving two LaLiga clubs.

In that regard, the LaLiga Summer Tour in the US sets up the Seville derby between Real Betis and Sevilla. Also, viewers can watch Sevilla take on Atletico Madrid in a game of two teams always fighting for European qualification.

However, the other friendlies might be even more entertaining. Atletico Madrid takes on Manchester City. Then, just before the season, Athletic Club will face the Red Devils of Manchester United.

