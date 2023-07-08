The LaLiga Summer Tour is using ESPN to broadcast all of its games from the United States and Mexico. Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Real Sociedad and Real Betis are coming to this side of the Atlantic. Those four play a total of four games over two days in August. Notably, this does not include Barcelona and Real Madrid. Those two mega-clubs are playing in the Soccer Champions Tour, which is also in the United States.

With ESPN holding the rights to LaLiga for American audiences, it only made sense for the broadcaster to pick up the TV rights to this four-game slate. All of those games in the traditional LaLiga TV schedule are exclusive to ESPN+. That is not the case for the LaLiga Summer Tour. Each game is available on ESPN2. Also, three of the four are available in Spanish-language via ESPN Deportes.

These friendlies are part of a jam-packed schedule of summer friendlies in the United States and the rest of North America. Granted, the Aug. 2 games are in Monterrey and Guadalajara. On the other hand, this presents a great opportunity for American soccer fans to get a glimpse at two of the World Cup 2026 stadiums that are abroad.

LaLiga Summer Tour on ESPN

The four-game schedule involves back-to-back games on both days. Here are how those games shape up for TV schedules. All times are US Eastern Time.

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Wednesday, Aug. 2

9 p.m. – Sevilla vs. Real Betis. Monterrey, MX. – ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and Fubo

11 p.m. – Atletico Madrid vs. Real Sociedad. Guadalajara, MX. – ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and Fubo

Saturday, Aug. 5

7 p.m. – Atletico Madrid vs. Sevilla. San Francisco, CA. – ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and Fubo

10 p.m. – Real Betis vs. Real Sociedad. San Francisco, CA. – ESPN2 and Fubo

While the two games in Mexico are at World Cup stadiums, the two games on Saturday are at Major League Baseball Stadiums. Oracle Park, located near the heart of San Francisco, is hosting both of the games on that Saturday. Oracle Park is no stranger to hosting major teams, though. Last summer, Real Madrid battled Club America at the stadium.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire