MLS Season Pass from Apple is the comprehensive way to watch MLS in 2023. In fact, it’s the only way to see every game. Regional broadcasts are gone, and with minimal national TV coverage, the streaming platform is essential for MLS fans. But what if you want to watch MLS Season Pass from overseas?

Luckily, it’s no problem at all. MLS Season Pass works in over 100 countries, so almost wherever you are, signing up and watching is exactly the same.

Our Pick: Includes: Every regular season game, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, & More Sign Up

If you already have MLS Season Pass and are heading overseas for vacation or business, watching is the same as at home. Just fire up the Apple TV app on your mobile device or computer, and you’re good to go. Odds are you’re not bringing your TV with you. But if you’re in a spot with a smart TV and wifi, like a hotel room, you’ll likely able to push the video to the big screen from your portable device.

Whether you’re an international fan and want to follow the American game, or perhaps one of the millions of Messi fans looking to catch the star in his new league, MLS Season Pass is the easiest way to watch. If you’re not a subscriber, getting MLS Season Pass is easy.

Get and subscribe to MLS Season Pass overseas

To get MLS Season Pass, here are the steps:

Activate this link for MLS Season Pass Sign in or create an account. You do not need to subscribe to Apple TV+. Register with payment information. Watch Major League Soccer.

And you’re all set! You can now use your login information anywhere that has the Apple TV app and watch Season Pass. Android users can also get MLS Season Pass.

MLS Season Pass has four different price points. The base plan is $14.99 USD per month. However, you can get an annual option that covers an entire season for $99 USD, offering some savings. Or a midseason plan for $49.99 USD.

It’s important to note that Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass are two separate entities. You do not need to subscribe to Apple TV+ to get Season Pass. If you are, or want to, you do get a discount however.

Apple TV+ subscribers have access to MLS Season Pass for an additional $12.99 USD per month. The annual plan for Apple TV+ subscribers will run you $79 USD.

A WHOLE DIFFERENT GAME

Previously, there was a patchwork of individual rights deals for different countries, if MLS was even available at all in certain regions.

Now everywhere is covered under MLS Season Pass. Unfortunately there are a few notable locations where the service is not yet available. But in general it’s easier than ever to (legally) watch MLS games outside the US and Canada.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).