Apple TV+ has become one of the top destinations for streaming in recent years. The service offers many exclusive series, movies, and documentaries with selections to fit just about any taste. And now you can start seeing for yourself with a free trial to Apple TV+.

Get your free trial to Apple TV+

It’s really easy to start watching with Apple TV+. Best Buy is offering a free trial for three months. It’s available to new and returning Apple TV+ subscribers.

Here’s how to get Apple TV+ for free for three months:

Sign up for Apple TV+ through Best Buy. This deal is offering three months of Apple TV+ for free. Add the item to your shopping cart. You’ll need to register and add payment details, but don’t worry. It’s a free offer. You will get an email confirmation after checking out. Activate the offer from Best Buy at the Apple TV website. After signing up, you have all the access to Apple TV+ programming.

After the trial ends, Apple TV+ is $9.99 per month (or you can cancel at any time).

It should be noted that Apple TV+ does not include access to MLS Season Pass. MLS’ streaming platform for every league match is a separate subscription, though a selection of matches is available for free in the Apple TV app throughout the season.

What can you expect to find on Apple TV+?

For the soccer fan, several selections might pique your interest. Messi Meets America chronicles the star’s arrival this past summer in MLS.

Real Madrid Until The End tells the story of the Los Blancos’ 2021-2022 season. Messi’s World Cup releases in February, follows the legendary Argentine’s journey throughout five World Cups and the 2022 title. Super League: The War for Football is a riveting tale of the initial announcement and dissolution of the European Super League that shook the footballing world in 2021.

And of course, there is the beloved soccer comedy series Ted Lasso.

There’s plenty more beyond the pitch though, with star-studded movies and shows like Hijack, The Morning Show, and For All Mankind. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, starring Kurt Russell, is out now and is set in the Godzilla universe.

New shows from Apple TV+ include the latest season of Slow Horses (starring Gary Oldham), John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial, and The Family Plan.

For the family, Apple TV+ is home to Peanuts – including all the classic holiday movies. Fraggle Rock, Strange Planet, and Luck are among other kid-friendly titles available.

So, whether you’re into soccer or nature docs, having a good laugh, or enjoying a riveting drama, there’s something for everyone on Apple TV+

And now you can check it out for free.



Image credit: Apple TV.