A special offer on Paramount+ can go a long way with streaming services raising their prices. CBS’s paid streaming platform recently bumped its monthly subscription price up by $1 to $5.99 per month. However, these services are not slowing down on that front.

Paramount chief executive Bob Bakish revealed that June’s price hike is not the last the service plans to roll out. That could be in 2024 or 2025. However, Bakish remains steadfast that more price rises are coming to the service. During the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, Bakish laid out the plans.

“Our plan is to raise prices again — this isn’t our only price increase,” Bakish said. “Whether we do that in ’25 or ’24, we’ll see.”

The Hollywood Reporter says the June price increase did not lead to much change in Paramount+’s subscriber count.

“That proves that we have pricing power in the marketplace, given the content we’re bringing to bear on the platform,” Bakish said. He is referencing Paramount+ adding Showtime content. Also, CBS continues to invest in its soccer coverage. It recently unveiled a new talk show, Kickin’ It, which is available on both Paramount+ and the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

Take advantage of Paramount+ special offer while it is still there

There is a way to save money on Paramount+ before any potential price hike kicks in. For reference, you can save $30 on an annual subscription. While the monthly fee is $5.99, annual subscribers pay $59.99 for 12 months of content. Using the following special offer, an annual subscription to Paramount+ is just $29.99.

How to get Paramount+ special offer

1. First, click this link.

2. Click one of the “Try it Free” buttons on the page:

3. Select the “Annual” option on the upper-right, and choose the “Paramount+ Essential” plan and click the “Select Plan” button:

4. Fill in your information to create a new account:

5. Here’s the most important part. Input your payment information, and use the promo code “SPORTS” and click “Apply.” The 50% discount will then be noted above in the “Your Plan” section:

6. Click “Start Paramount+” and boom, you’re all set!

The billing period for the year starts after the seven-day free trial period.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Matthias Koch