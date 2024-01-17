MLS Season Pass is one of many apps that’ll be featured when the Apple Vision Pro headset launches on February 2, 2024.

The headset is Apple’s first 3D camera, capable of using augmented and virtual reality. While details about how the MLS Season Pass app will work within the headset are unavailable at press time, Major League Soccer’s app can be used along with apps from Fubo, ESPN, Max, Peacock, and Paramount+, and others.

MLS and Apple Vision Pro

Apple has advertised the Vision Pro as ‘the ultimate theater’ for the way it will expand the level of entertainment.

The Apple Vision Pro VR is not cheap, and the cost may rule out any interest in getting the technology specifically for MLS Season Pass. The base fee for the technology is $3,499. There are also optical inserts Apple is offering for those who traditionally wear glasses or contacts.

One of the highlights of the spatial technology is that it supports both 2D and 3D content. At launch in early February, Disney+ and select streaming providers will have content available in 3D. When a new movie comes out, the 3D version will come out at the same time or shortly after the 2D version becomes available.

Apple Vision Pro adds to major season in MLS

The release of the Apple Vision Pro, and the news that MLS Season Pass will be compatible with the technology, coincide with what shapes up to be a pivotal season for the American top flight. The league is entering the second year of its deal with Apple as the global streaming partner. Now that fans have the experience of working with MLS Season Pass for one full season, viewers are accustomed to having every game available for streaming.

Moreover, this is the first full campaign with Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami. He, alongside Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and the new addition Luis Suarez, will be the impetus for MLS Season Pass in 2024.

Having the ability to watch that foursome on the Apple Vision Pro could make MLS Season Pass stand out against other soccer leagues across the world. As the streaming partner, Apple could have some creativity with how it uses the VR headset to broadcast the league.

Apple is no longer the most valuable company in the world

As Apple prepares to launch the VR headset, Apple is no longer the most valuable company in the world. The tech giant has been usurped by Microsoft as the most profitable company after closing the stock market trading session last week. Microsoft’s valuation hit $2.89 trillion on Friday, while Apple’s valuation fell on the same day to $2.87 trillion.

The launch of the headset could add to Apple’s valuations depending on its success.

