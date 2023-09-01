Now that the summer transfer window is just about in the rearview mirror, the squads for the remainder of the Premier League are set. Unsurprisingly, the English top flight smashed other clubs when it comes to spending. English clubs continued to break records for individual players. Declan Rice held the record when he moved to Arsenal. However, Moises Caicedo topped him not long after as the most expensive signing by a British club.

Now, it is time to truly see if those players can pay dividends for the clubs. Gameweek four in the Premier League has some important games for both ends of the table. It all starts on Friday as Premier League supporters get their first glimpse at Kenilworth Road. Luton Town, which has only played twice, is playing its first home game of the campaign against West Ham United, which is on scintillating form at the moment.

Saturday brings six games. Brighton hosts Newcastle in a game between two European clubs. However, surprising losses in the last matchday for both clubs offset promising starts to the season. It will be a tall task for either the Seagulls or the Magpies to bounce back with three points.

Sunday has the game of the weekend in the Premier League. Arsenal hosts Manchester United in a game rife with top-four implications. Arsenal and United finished second and third in last season’s Premier League. A loss this early in the campaign can be a hammer blow to even higher ambitions.

NBC coverage

On Friday, Anna Jackson leads studio coverage with Tim Howard and Danny Higginbotham. Then, Saturday and Sunday bring about Rebecca Lowe and Robbie Earle.

As stated, Saturday is a busy day of games. You can watch GOAL RUSH to keep track of the four 10 a.m. kickoffs on Sep. 2. Goal Rush focuses on one game, but dips in to see goals and other major moments from around the grounds as they happen. Goal Rush is only available on Peacock.

If you want to watch the Premier League in 4K this weekend, the two games available are Brighton-Newcastle and Arsenal-Manchester United game. Make sure you have the correct hardware and subscriptions to watch the higher-resolution broadcasts of the English top flight.

EPL Commentators on NBC: Matchday 4

Friday, Sep. 1

3 p.m. — Luton Town vs. West Ham United. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Jim Proudfoot and David Prutton.

Saturday, Sep. 2

7:30 a.m. — Sheffield United vs. Everton. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Seb Hutchinson and Jim Beglin.

10 a.m. — Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Gary Taphouse and Efan Ekoku.

10 a.m. — Manchester City vs. Fulham. Peacock Premium — Gary Weaver and Andy Walker.

10 a.m. — Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur. Peacock Premium — Ian Crocker and Paul Robinson.

10 a.m. — Brentford vs. Bournemouth. Peacock Premium — Andy Bishop and David Phillips.

12:30 p.m. — Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Newcastle. NBC, Universo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux.

Sunday, Sep. 3

9 a.m. — Liverpool vs. Aston Villa. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Joe Speight and Jim Beglin.

9 a.m. — Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers. Peacock Premium — Mark Scott and Andros Townsend.

11:30 a.m. — Arsenal vs. Manchester United. NBC, Telemundo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux.