While European competition resumed this week, many clubs in the English top flight retained focus on the domestic league. However, there are not many games that jump off the page on matchday 25 in the Premier League. There is only one game involving two teams in the top half of the table, and one of those teams is 10th.

That would be Chelsea, which only crept into the upper half of the table after a win over Crystal Palace on Monday night. Late goals from Conor Gallagher and Enzo Fernandez secured what could be an important three points for Mauricio Pochettino’s side. Points will be harder to come by in the next few weeks, and that starts with a daunting trip to Manchester City. The defending treble winners won in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie in Copenhagen this week to continue their win streak. Pep Guardiola’s City has won its last 11 games in all competitions. That dates back to the FIFA Club World Cup, and it includes six wins in the Premier League. That has closed the gap to two points with league leaders Liverpool, while City still has a game in hand.

At the other end of the table, the relegation battle is heating up as Everton hosts the Palace side that recently lost to Chelsea. Roy Hodgson is under mounting pressure at Selhurst Park, but the club is trying to right the ship rather than replacing him. Palace is only five points above Everton in the table, even though Sean Dyche’s Toffees are 18th and threatening relegation for the third season running. If Everton can pick up a win, there is a real chance it will climb out of the relegation zone.

NBC coverage

As usual, Rebecca Lowe is the host for NBC coverage on Saturday and Sunday in the Premier League. She is working alongside Robbie Earle and Tim Howard. Then, on Monday, Paul Burmeister fills in with Tim Howard and Danny Higginbotham for the Everton-Palace game.

On Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, you can watch GOAL RUSH on Peacock. The Premier League whiparound show covers one game. But, whenever something major happens at one of the other grounds, the program shows the highlight as it happens. This is only available on Peacock.

You can also watch the Premier League in 4K this weekend. This requires adequate subscriptions and hardware for higher resolution. This weekend’s 4K games in the Premier League are Manchester City-Chelsea and Luton Town-Manchester United.

Premier League commentators on NBC: Matchday 25

Saturday, Feb. 17

7:30 a.m. — Brentford vs. Liverpool. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Ian Darke and Matt Holland.

10 a.m. — Burnley vs. Arsenal. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — David Stowell and Lee Hendrie.

10 a.m. — Fulham vs. Aston Villa. Peacock Premium — Rob Palmer and Efan Ekoku.

10 a.m. — Newcastle vs. Bournemouth. Peacock Premium — Ian Crocker and Michael Bridges.

10 a.m. — Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham United. Peacock Premium — Jonathan Beck and Jobi McAnuff.

10 a.m. — Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers. Peacock Premium — Tony Jones and Glenn Murray.

12:30 p.m. — Manchester City vs. Chelsea. NBC, Telemundo, Universo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Peter Drury and Lee Dixon.

Sunday, Feb. 18

9 a.m. — Sheffield United vs. Brighton and Hove Albion. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Joe Speight and Efan Ekoku.

11:30 a.m. — Luton Town vs. Manchester United. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux.

Monday, Feb. 19

3 p.m. — Everton vs. Crystal Palace. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Martin Tyler and Jim Beglin.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

2:30 p.m. — Manchester City vs. Brentford. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Pien Meulensteen and Michael Bridges.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

2:30 p.m. — Liverpool vs. Luton Town. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — David Stowell and Leon Osman.