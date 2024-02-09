In European soccer this weekend, much of the focus may be on the top-of-the-table battles in Germany and Spain. However, the Premier League has some crucial games of its own. While the title contenders have fairly straightforward fixtures, the race for Europe is heating up rapidly. Manchester City and Liverpool are both hosting relegation candidates in Everton and Burnley, respectively. Arsenal may have a tricky game against London rival West Ham. Yet, coming off the win over Arsenal, Mikel Arteta’s side is full of confidence.

The marquee matchup in the Premier League this weekend is Manchester United traveling to play Aston Villa. Villa is still in fourth, which would mean qualification to the UEFA Champions League. However, it has not maintained the same form it showed earlier in the campaign. Manchester United has not been invincible either, but back-to-back wins are keeping hope alive for the Red Devils to get back to Europe next season. United trails Villa by eight points in the league table, which means this is a crucial game at Villa Park.

The one club in between Manchester United and Aston Villa is Tottenham, which is fifth in the Premier League. Spurs have a home game this weekend against Brighton and Hove Albion. Brighton has not been overly consistent this season, but it did defeat Tottenham on Dec. 28, 4-2. That was the last game Spurs lost in league play. A result against the Seagulls on Saturday could put Tottenham back into the top four.

NBC coverage this weekend

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe are in the studio for coverage this weekend as Rebecca Lowe hosts. On Monday, Anna Jackson takes over the hosting duties with Mustoe and Danny Higginbotham.

GOAL RUSH, the Premier League whiparound show, will be crucial this weekend. There are five games in the 10 a.m. kickoff window on Saturday. Goal Rush focuses on one game, but it shows the highlights from the other kickoffs at the time. This is exclusively on Peacock for American audiences.

Finally, select Premier League games are available in 4K this weekend. Make sure you have the correct subscriptions and hardware. If you do, you can watch Manchester City-Everton and Aston Villa-Manchester United in higher resolution.

Premier League commentators on NBC: Matchday 24

Saturday, Feb. 10

7:30 a.m. — Manchester City vs. Everton. USA Network, Telemundo, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Jon Champion and Jim Beglin.

10 a.m. — Liverpool vs. Burnley. USA Network, Telemundo, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Ian Crocker and Stephen Warnock.

10 a.m. — Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton and Hove Albion. Peacock Premium — Tony Jones and Matt Upson.

10 a.m. — Fulham vs. Bournemouth. Peacock Premium — Gary Taphouse and Tony Gale.

10 a.m. — Luton Town vs. Sheffield United. Peacock Premium — Seb Hutchinson and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.

10 a.m. — Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brentford. Peacock Premium — Pien Meulensteen and Dave Edwards.

12:30 p.m. — Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle. NBC, Universo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux.

Sunday, Feb. 11

9 a.m. — West Ham United vs. Arsenal. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Jim Proudfoot and Matt Holland.

11:30 a.m. — Aston Villa vs. Manchester United. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux.

Monday, Feb. 12

3 p.m. — Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Martin Tyler and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.