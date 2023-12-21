It’s the holiday season, so what better way to celebrate than a slew of Premier League games from before Christmas through the new year? There are games on 11 of the 13 days between December 21 and January 2. The festive fixture season will be a hectic time for the clubs in the Premier League. That starts on matchday 18, when there is a slate of 9 games over four days building up to Christmas. Manchester City’s game against Brentford is postponed because of the Club World Cup.

The first of those games is a rare Thursday game in the Premier League. Crystal Palace hosts Brighton with pressure mounting on Roy Hodgson. Neither of these sides has shown great form in league play, and this could be a chance to turn things around in that regard.

Aston Villa has a legitimate shot to go to the top of the table if it can defeat bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United. Villa is one point behind league-leading Arsenal, which is in a massive fixture on Saturday that has title implications.

That game is the Gunners’ trip to Anfield to play Liverpool. A top-of-the-table clash on Dec. 23 is arguably the game of the season so far. Both of these clubs have shown incredible form with strong results. However, Liverpool drew last time out against Manchester United at Anfield. Also, Arsenal’s loss two games ago opened the door for a team to usurp it in the table. Aston Villa will have a close eye on this game, for sure.

NBC coverage this weekend

Paul Burmeister is the host of NBC’s coverage for each of the four days. However, he has two analysts for each one, and that is two of Robbie Mustoe, Robbie Earle, Tim Howard and Danny Higginbotham.

On Saturday, Dec. 23, you can watch GOAL RUSH, which is the Premier League’s whiparound show. Available at 10 a.m. on that Saturday, Goal Rush focuses on one game, but shows the goals and major highlights from other grounds in the same kickoff slot. Goal Rush is exclusively available on Peacock.

There are also two games in the Premier League available in 4K this weekend. Those are, as expected the Liverpool-Arsenal game to end Saturday’s action. Then, the Christmas Eve game, Wolves-Chelsea, is also in higher resolution. This does require specific subscriptions and hardware.

Premier League commentators on NBC: Matchday 18

Thursday, Dec. 21

3 p.m. — Crystal Palace vs. Brighton and Hove Albion. USA Network, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Steve Wilson and Efan Ekoku.

Friday, Dec. 22

3 p.m. — Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United. USA Network, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Jon Champion and David Prutton.

Saturday, Dec. 23

7:30 a.m. — West Ham United vs. Manchester United. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Jim Proudfoot and Matt Holland.

10 a.m. — Luton Town vs. Newcastle United. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Tony Jones and Dave Edwards.

10 a.m. — Fulham vs. Burnley. Peacock Premium — Andy Bishop and Tony Gale.

10 a.m. — Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth. Peacock Premium — Jonathan Beck and Garry Birtles.

10 a.m. — Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton. Peacock Premium — Gary Taphouse and Efan Ekoku.

12:30 p.m. — Liverpool vs. Arsenal. NBC, Telemundo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Jon Champion and Lee Dixon.

Sunday, Dec. 24

8 a.m. — Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Jon Champion and Andy Townsend.