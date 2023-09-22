CBS Sports has announced its coverage plan for the upcoming 2023 U.S. Open Cup Final. The matchup has already been determined, as Houston Dynamo is set to face Inter Miami for the title. The match will take place on Wednesday, September 27th at Miami’s home arena. Both CBS Sports Network and Paramount+ will air the game live.

Game coverage on the aforementioned network will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET. This will be a 90-minute pregame show that is set to air live from inside DRV PNK Stadium. CBS regulars Kate Abdo, Micah Richards, Clint Dempsey, and Charlie Davies will handle the on-site studio coverage during this timeframe. Contributors Nico Cantor and Susannah Collins are set to provide pitch-side reports as well.

The hour-and-a-half pregame show will lead straight to kickoff at 8:30 p.m. ET. Legendary sportscaster Andrés Cordero will then call play-by-play alongside analyst Ray Hudson. Christina Unkel is also set to be in place as the rules analyst.

Viewers can catch the popular Cordero and Hudson in action on both CBS Sports Network and Paramount+. Following the game, the crew will then provide their thoughts during an hour-long postgame show as well.

Paramount+ to include broadcast that focuses on Messi

In addition to traditional coverage of the big game, Paramount+ is also set to broadcast a special “Star Cam.” This camera view will essentially follow Lionel Messi around the pitch throughout the entirety of the match. The Argentina superstar has been a smash hit since his arrival in Miami earlier this summer. In fact, Messi has already collected 11 goals and five assists in just 12 total games with his new club.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network will also provide in-depth coverage of the match as well. This includes programs such as Morning Footy, Box 2 Box, and Scoreline. The network is also set to broadcast the second episode of Kickin’ It featuring Thierry Henry following the conclusion of the game.

CBS Sports’ full U.S. Open Final coverage (all times ET):

U.S. Open Cup Final pregame show – 7:00 p.m. on CBS Sports and Paramount+

Inter Miami vs. Houston Dynamo – 8:30 p.m. on CBS Sports and Paramount+

Star Cam (Lionel Messi) – 8:30 p.m. on Paramount+

U.S. Open Cup Final postgame show – 10:30 p.m. on CBS Sports and Paramount+

