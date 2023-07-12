CBS Sports has announced the addition of a new live studio show that focuses on women’s soccer. Attacking Third debuts on Monday, July 17th at 4PM (ET) and is set to run for a full hour. The show is available to stream exclusively on CBS Sports Golazo Network, a 24-hour soccer streaming channel that’s available via Paramount+ and Pluto TV. It is to become the first all women’s soccer television show in the United States.

Attacking Third originally began as a podcast with a similar focus on the women’s game. The podcast has spread to become the number one women’s soccer social brand here in the United States. The popularity of the podcast has propelled it to become an official studio show for the network.

Familiar faces to headline show’s coverage

The new show is set to air Monday, Wednesday, and Friday each week at the 4PM (ET) time slot. Coverage includes, but not necessarily limited to, NWSL, USWNT, Barclays Women’s Super League (WSL), and UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL).

Popular CBS Sports reporter Jenny Chiu and host Poppy Miller lead coverage of Attacking Third in its opening week. The dynamic duo is set to be joined in the studio by former NWSL players Jordan Angeli and Darian Jenkins. Analysts Lisa Carlin and Christine Cupo, as well as reporters SandraHerrera and AnitaJones, also contribute to the show.

CBS Attacking Third show’s introduction coincides with Women’s World Cup

Timing of the move couldn’t be better for those that may want more expert analysis on the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The tournament is set to start on Thursday, July 20 in Australia and New Zealand. The USWNT begins their road to the final two days later when they face Vietnam.

As the upcoming competition is to be played on the other side of the world, watching USWNT matches live may be difficult. For instance, the third group stage fixture for the Americans is set to start at 3AM (ET) on Tuesday, August 1.

Attacking Third could also be the preferred choice for Women’s World Cup coverage here in the States. FOX Sports currently has the English-language broadcasting rights for the tournament stateside. The network is not exactly extremely popular in their soccer coverage. This means that many soccer fans may opt to also watch Attacking Third to catch up on the tournament’s headlines.

CBS Sports Golazo is the network’s 24-hour digital soccer network. The channel can be accessed for free via CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app on Smart TVs, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV, and Paramount+.