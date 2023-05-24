This episode of the World Soccer Talk Podcast, featuring an interview with CBS’s Poppy Miller, is presented by Sling.

Poppy Miller is one of the best studio hosts in American soccer coverage. After all, she did win the 2022 World Soccer Talk award as best presenter among stiff competition from the likes of Rebecca Lowe, Kate Abdo or Sebastian Salazar. Miller joins the World Soccer Talk podcast to talk about her background and her rise to working with CBS. There, she is the host of Serie A coverage and Box 2 Box on the CBS Golazo Network.

In this interview, Miller talks about her upbringing in Nottingham, where she developed a passion for Nottingham Forest and the sport itself. A talented player, Miller understood the challenges of turning professional. However, she wisely took advantage of her playing ability coming over to the United States to play college soccer. From there, she worked her way up from USL Championship’s Charleston Battery to CBS.

Among other topics, Miller reveals her favorite soccer player she has talked to, talks about the challenges of being a soccer fan while working professionally in the sport and the potential of relegation and promotion in American soccer. She has experience covering the sport at different levels, and has seen what the sport is like lower.

Poppy Miller interview

Listen to this episode below:

