The game of the season in the Bundesliga is this weekend, and fans in the United States have TV details for how to watch Bayern Munich play Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday. ESPN holds the rights to the Bundesliga, and it traditionally puts games on ESPN+. This match is no different. Saturday’s game kicks off at 12:30 p.m. ET, and the game is available exclusively on ESPN+.

This game is happening at the same time as one of the biggest matchups in Spain. Much like Leverkusen against Bayern, ESPN has TV coverage of Real Madrid against Girona. Therefore, it is a perfect Saturday to lounge out and watch two top-of-the-table games in European soccer. Again, both kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET. Yet, there is pregame coverage on ESPNFC via ESPN+ that will have all the necessary information for both contests.

TV Coverage: Bayern Munich travels to Bayer Leverkusen

Kickoff time: 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT – Saturday, Feb. 10

Watch now (in USA): Live on ESPN+

Commentators: Derek Rae, Archie Rhind-Tutt and Thomas Hitzlsperger reporting pitch-side (English)

US TV: Match is exclusively on ESPN+ (Both English and Spanish)

ESPN+ will also have Spanish-language coverage of this massive Bundesliga clash. Ken Garay and Barak Fever will be on the call for those wanting to watch in Spanish on ESPN+. Immediately following the game, postgame coverage begins on ESPN+ to break down the Bundesliga. If this contest is anything like the reverse fixture in Munich, there will be ample drama to break down.

Game of the year in the Bundesliga

When the two met earlier in the campaign, Bayer Leverkusen converted a penalty in the fourth minute of stoppage time to pull out a draw from the Allianz Arena. Exequiel Palacios scored to stun Bayern Munich supporters. In doing so, he sent a message to the Bundesliga that Bayer Leverkusen was a contender for the league title. Bayer Leverkusen remains the only unbeaten team in Europe, but it is only two points better than Bayern Munich. Leverkusen has had a flair for the dramatic in its wins this campaign. Part of the reason Xabi Alonso’s side has been successful is because of two stoppage-time goals to defeat Augsburg and RB Leipzig. Both of those games were on the road.

Like Leverkusen, Bayern Munich has only dropped points in four games this campaign. Yet, two of those were losses that briefly opened up a sizeable gap in the Bundesliga table. Two losses in a five-game span created a clear path for Leverkusen. The scoring exploits of Harry Kane and a strong defensive record since then have re-established the title race in Germany. The English striker has 24 goals through 20 games in his debut campaign in the Bundesliga. He scored the opening goal against Bayer Leverkusen earlier in the season, but it was not enough for the hosts on the day.

Even though both teams will have 13 Bundesliga fixtures following this contest, this game has the aura of being a title-deciding contest. Bayer Leverkusen can open a five-point gap over Bayern Munich with a win. If Bayern Munich can pull off a result at BayArena, it returns to a familiar spot at the top of the German league.

