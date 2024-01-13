This Sunday, Barcelona and Real Madrid play in the final of the Supercopa de España in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In the United States, coverage is available on ESPN+, which is standard for games involving the two Spanish giants. However, the game is also on ABC, marking one of the first times the Supercopa final is on network television.

On Wednesday, Real Madrid defeated Atletico Madrid in an eight-goal thriller to book its spot in the final. Barcelona defeated Osasuna with goals from Robert Lewandowski and 16-year-old Lamine Yamal.

Sunday’s game is a rematch of last season’s Supercopa de España Final.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: TV coverage for Supercopa Final

Kickoff time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT – Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024

Watch now (in USA): Live on ABC, ESPN Deportes, Fubo and ESPN+

Commentators: Ian Darke and Steve McManaman

Spanish commentators: Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

Although the game is available on TV, fans can also watch it on ESPN+. That applies to both the English- and Spanish-language broadcasts. Fans of the two LaLiga clubs will already have ESPN+, as that is where every game in the Spanish league and Copa del Rey airs.

Supercopa Clasico for another trophy

Barcelona and Real Madrid have no shortage of historic matchups. That extends into the recent seasons. Barcelona and Real Madrid have won 17 of the last 19 LaLiga titles. In the last 10 Copa del Reys, either Barcelona or Real Madrid have won seven trophies. Then, in the Supercopa, these two clubs have won six of the last seven titles. Last season, it was Barcelona to get the better of Real Madrid with a 3-1 win.

Even though Barcelona has the bragging rights from last season, it is Carlo Ancelotti’s side to enter the game on better form. Real Madrid has the lead in the LaLiga table. It is level on points with Girona after 19 games. When the two played previously in the league, Real Madrid overturned a deficit to defeat Barcelona in Catalonia. Jude Bellingham’s two goals in that game announced to the world that he is already one of the best midfielders in the world at the age of 20.

Both of the clubs have been battling rampant injuries. Real is without Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois for the entire season. Likewise, Barcelona lost Gavi to a knee injury for the season earlier in the campaign while he was on duty with Spain.

This is a chance for Robert Lewandowski to get back to goal-scoring form. The Polish international scored his first goal from open play since October with his game-winning goal against Osasuna. Yet, to match what he was able to do last season, this game will be a major benchmark for his success in the remainder of this campaign. He has one goal in his games against Real Madrid since joining Barcelona. Interestingly, that came in the Supercopa final last season. It was the game-winning goal in that game.

PHOTOS: IMAGO