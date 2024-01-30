Apple’s MLS Season Pass is back for 2024. Among several changes, the biggest news is that it has added MLS360 in Spanish-language. The 2024 Major League Soccer season is the second of a ten-year deal with Apple to promote MLS Season Pass. This is the streaming home of all Major League Soccer games throughout the season.

In 2023, fans got to experience the platform in different languages and different ways. The debut season of MLS Season Pass brought an English-language whip-around show titled MLS360. Additionally, there was studio coverage and selective broadcasts for fans of each team.

The return of Lionel Messi

There are changes that Apple is adding that make it enticing for all involved. The top of the list is still Lionel Messi and Inter Miami. The Argentine is preparing for his first full season in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami. He will have Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets alongside him as he did in the back portion of last season. This season, though, Luis Suarez joins the fold.

The first game new subscribers can watch is one of Inter Miami’s friendlies. It is Messi’s last game against Cristiano Ronaldo. Even though there are concerns about Ronaldo’s status for that game, fans can still watch the former Barcelona quartet reacquaint themselves on the pitch before the MLS campaign begins.

On Feb. 21, the league season begins, and Inter Miami will be in action. That Wednesday fixture will include Real Salt Lake traveling to DRV PNK Stadium for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff that is exclusive to MLS Season Pass subscribers. The following weekend of Feb. 24 and 25 brings a full slate of 14 games. The highlight of those is LA Galaxy hosting LAFC. Yet, four games will be free to everybody to get a taste of what MLS Season Pass is offering in the 2024 campaign. Three of those are on Saturday, and Sunday’s FC Cincinnati game against Toronto FC is also free.

Changes coming to MLS Season Pass in 2024

Major League Soccer’s switch to streaming in 2023 was groundbreaking based on how available it made Major League Soccer. The whip-around show was essential to the platform and the simultaneous kickoffs. Now, it is available in Spanish.

Starting with the 2024 season, MLS360 will have a Spanish-language team covering all the simultaneous kickoffs. Tony Cherchi will work alongside Miguel Gallardo, a former professional player, and Giovanni Savarese, a former player and MLS Cup finalist head coach.

Also worth noting is that Multiview is now supported on iPad (7th generation) or later. Multiview allows MLS Season Pass subscribers to watch up to four games at once simultaneously. It’s also available, as before, on Apple TV 4K devices (the hockey puck streaming box).

Also, keep an eye out for some of the soccer content on Apple’s platforms. Messi Meets America recently came out on Apple TV+, and Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend is the next documentary to come out. The next one after that is the Netflix-inspired version of Drive to Survive for MLS, which will be available later this year on Apple TV+.

No changes in price

Just like the 2023 campaign, MLS Season Pass costs $14.99 per month, or fans can subscribe to the annual option for $99. If you already subscribe to Apple TV+, you can get a discount on both of those. Apple TV+ subscribers can get MLS Season Pass for $12.99 per month. Or, the whole season is available for a one-time payment of $79.

This includes every MLS game in the 2024 campaign. Additionally, the platform will have the Leagues Cup and MLS Cup Playoffs.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.