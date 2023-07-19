MLS Season Pass is definitely a different experience from the way fans were used to watching America’s top division in the past. And you might be unsure about the league’s exclusive streaming platform. But we’ve put together 5 great features of MLS Season Pass that might help you make the leap and start watching.

1. MLS 360

MLS 360 is a live whip-around show that gives you all the goals, big plays, and action from each match day. Coinciding with the launch of MLS Season Pass, MLS has also moved the vast majority of games to 7:30 PM local time kickoffs.

That means that groups of games are all happening at the same time, making it difficult to follow. But MLS 360 gives you all the updates and live scores from each game, so you don’t miss anything. With 29 teams, that often means as many as six or more games could be kicking off all at once on any given night. As as each new kickoff window opens – 8:30/9:30/10:30 – more games start to overlap. MLS 360 keeps you in the loop with all the action.

Hosted by Liam McHugh and Kaylyn Kyle, and featuring analysts Sacha Kljestan and Bradley Wright-Phillips, the analysis and conversation is certainly worth watching. We’ve made it a part of our typical Saturday night to sit back and let MLS 360 take us around all of the league’s games.

Whether you’re a new or old fan of MLS, MLS 360 is a fantastic primer to stay on top of the important games and storylines from the league.

2. Home Commentators

There was some worry that the death of local broadcasts would also mean the end of local commentary. But MLS Season Pass gives you the option to select the audio feed for your home team, in addition to the national “neutral” commentators, giving you that local flavor. For example, for Inter Miami games, you can choose to listen to Phil Schoen and former Fort Lauderdale Strikers player and manager Thomas Rongen on the call.

Fans often want a hometown spin on the game, and a consistent voice from game to game. MLS Season Pass gives you that option.

This feature alone is a first of its kind when it comes to streaming soccer — having the ability to choose which commentary you prefer.

3. Multiview

Through MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, you can watch up to four games simultaneously with Multiview. Whether you’re just a casual fan, or want to keep up on how your club’s rivals are doing, this can come in handy. Especially with, as noted above, many games happening at the same time.

This feature is especially useful when it comes down to crunch time qualifying for MLS Cup playoff spots. Or perhaps when you want to watch your team but also indulge in the guilty pleasure watching of Lionel Messi, MLS’s newest star signing.

The Multiview feature is only available on MLS Season Pass when you stream via the Apple TV streaming device (that looks like a hockey puck).

4. MLS Wrap-Up

MLS Wrap-Up is available in English and Spanish, and gives you the run-down on each matchday’s biggest stories. Hosted in English-language by Jillian Sakovits, with Nigel Reo Coker and Calen Carr, the show is a great way to catch up on any of the action you missed from each weekend.

Getting the quick recap is great when you’re not able to watch MLS 360 on a Saturday night. MLS Wrap-Up is available on-demand too if you miss it live.

5. Multiple Language Availability

Every MLS game has the option of watching it with Spanish-language commentary (and French for games involving Canadian teams). This is the first time in league history fans can see every game in the language of their choice.

It’s a huge feature for clubs located in areas with large Spanish-speaking populations, such as California, New York, Florida, and Texas.

You can subscribe to MLS Season Pass for as little as $12.99/month if you are already an Apple TV+ subscriber (you can also get MLS Season Pass on its own for $14.99 per month if you don’t have Apple TV+). Even better, currently you can get the rest of the 2023 season, including the playoffs and Leagues Cup, for $49.99. So now is a good time to give it a try if you’re considering subscribing.

Photo: Imago