The World Soccer Talk West Brom TV schedule has each Baggies match that airs on US TV and streaming.

WBA was a founding member of the Football League and has played over 80 seasons in the English top flight.

West Brom TV Schedule

West Brom on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1878

Stadium: The Hawthorns

Manager: Carlos Corberán

Best English top-flight finish: Winners (1920)

FA Cup: Winners (1888, 1892, 1931, 1954, 1968)

Lower titles: League Cup (1966), Charity Shield (1920, 1954), Second Division (1902, 1911, 2008)

Where Can I Watch the West Brom Match?

You can watch EFL Championship games live on ESPN+ in the US. Select matches are available each week. The FA Cup and League Cup competitions are also on ESPN+.

WBATV is a service offered directly by West Bromwich Albion that streams games that are not part of EFL international broadcast deals (that would be the ESPN+ games in the US). Season, monthly, and single-game streaming plans are offered.

Watch West Brom on ESPN+:

The EPL is on USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, and Universo through 2028 if West Brom earns promotion. Peacock streams non-TV games.

West Brom History

The club was founded as West Bromwich Strollers by workers at the Salter’s Spring Works in 1878. Two years later, they were renamed West Bromwich Albion FC. This made them the first English team to use the name “Albion”, which is an antiquated alternative term for the island of Great Britain.

WBA turned professional in 1885 and reached the FA Cup final the following season. They’d finally win the tournament in 1888 (after again finishing as runners-up in 1887), the first of five overall FA Cup titles for the club.

Indeed, the earlier eras of existence were West Brom’s peak. 1892, 1931, 1954, and 1968 were the other four FA Cup triumphs. 1966 saw their only League Cup win, and to date, the only First Division title for WBA was in 1920.

The club has been promoted and relegated over 20 times combined, with seven of these drops or rises coming in the eight years between 2002-2010. Surely, this was one of the most prominent examples of a “yo-yo” club.

Since 1900, WBA has played at The Hawthorns. It was the first League ground built in the 20th Century and is also the highest elevation above sea level of any Football League or Premier League venue. The Hawthorns has hosted three England international games and two FA Cup semifinals over the years.

While the club badge features a throstle bird, the popular nickname of the club is “Baggies”. The exact origin of the term remains up for debate, though it could stem from baggy pants worn by Albion fans – who worked at local factories – air the early 1900s.

The Black Country Derby between WBA and Wolverhampton Wanderers goes back to 1886 and is the joint-oldest rivalry in English league play (both teams were founders of the Football League in 1888).

Don’t miss a WEST BROM Game

Photo: Imago