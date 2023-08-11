Il Toro supporters can utilize this Torino TV schedule to follow the club throughout the season.

Where can I watch the Torino match?

Founded: 1906

Stadium: Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

Manager: TIvan Jurić

Italian top-flight / cup titles: 7 / 5

European titles: Central European Cup (1991)

Torino History

“Foot-ball Club Torino” emerged in December 1906, the result of a merger of Football Club Torinese, Internazionale Torino, and a breakaway group from Juventus.

One month later, Torino played its first derby match against Juve, winning 2-1. The Derby della Mole continues as one of the fiercest Italian rivalries to this day.

The club won several titles in the 1920s, although the 1926-27 scudetto was revoked due to alleged match fixing. Torino were founding members of Serie A upon its creation for the 1929-30 season.

The 1940s were the greatest era for Torino, with this team known as the “Grande Torino”. The club won five league titles in a row from 1942-1949 (no seasons were played from 1943-45 due to the war), as well as a Coppa Italia.

However, this golden age would end in devastating tragedy. On May 4, 1949, the club were returning from a friendly match in Portugal against Benfica. The airliner carrying the entire team (which also made up most of the Italian national team) crashed into the Basilica of Superga near Turin, killing everyone on board including coaches, journalists, and crew.

The disaster devastated the club, and in a way they have never fully recovered. Torino have only won a lone Serie A title since – in 1976 – and three Coppa trophies (’68, ’71, ’93).

The club were runners-up in the 1992 UEFA Cup, their top European finish to date. Since the mid 1990s, Torino have spent several stretches in Serie B, but never more than three seasons. They’ve been secure in Serie A as a mid-table side since 2012.

The Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino was built in 1932. It received a substantial renovation in 2006 as the main stadium of the Winter Olympic Games. From 1933-1990, and 2006-2011, Torino shared the venue with rivals Juventus.

