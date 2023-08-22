Catch up with everything Rayito – including when and where to watch games – using our Rayo Vallecano TV schedule.

Living in the shadow of two much larger Madrid clubs, Rayo has managed to carve out a nice in the Spanish capital.

Rayo Vallecano TV Schedule

Rayo Vallecano on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Monday, August 28 01:30 PM ET Getafe vs. Alavés ( Spanish LaLiga ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1924

Stadium: Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas

Manager: Francisco

Spanish top-flight titles: 0

Spanish Copa del Rey titles: 0

Lower division titles: 5 (1 second-tier, 4 third-tier)

Where Can I Watch the Rayo Vallecano Match?

Each La Liga game is streamed live on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The Copa del Rey also is featured on the service.

Most La Liga games are also simulcast on ESPN Deportes, which is available on many cable and satellite plans as well as Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Watch Rayo Vallecano on ESPN+:

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

Rayo have only played in a UEFA competition once. But if something remarkable happens, you’ll find those games on Paramount+ (Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League).

In Spanish, Univision, UniMás, TUDN and ViX are the home of UEFA club tournaments.

Rayo Vallecano History

Rayo Vallecano de Madrid, usually known simply as Rayo, is a century old, having been founded in 1924. The club plays in the Vallecas neighborhood, about five miles from both local rivals Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid.

The club apparently got it’s distinctive red sash on the kits as a tribute to the Argentine club River Plate.

Unlike its larger neighbors, Rayo do not have an overflowing trophy case. Far from it, in fact.

Rayo have never won La Liga, nor the Copa del Rey. “The Little Thunderbolt” have only played in one season of European football – the 2000/01 UEFA Cup. And they only qualified for that via the UEFA Fair Play ranking, not league results.

Rayo Vallecano have been the epitome of a “yo-yo club”, usually spending only a few seasons in a given division before being either promoted or relegated. Since the 1970s, they’ve bounced between the first, second, and third tiers in Spain.

American fans might remember the club’s brief expansion into the US. Rayo OKC played one season in the NASL in 2016. It was an odd marriage of a small Spanish club satellite team in the American heartland, in a city that already had another lower division pro club. Despite major financial losses and lackluster support, the team finished in 4th place, made the playoff semifinals, and featured players like Michel, Robbie Findley, and Georgios Samaras.

As the Oklahoma outlet folded up, back in Madrid things weren’t much better. Rayo was relegated in 2016. They’ve been back up and down and back up again since, managing three La Liga campaigns in a row from 2021-2024.

Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas opened in 1976 and holds nearly 15,000 fans.

Rayo Vallecano News

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).