This FC Augsburg TV schedule will have you watching the Fuggerstädter with ease.

Augsburg are traditionally a lower division German side, but since 2011 they’ve been a mainstay in the Bundesliga.

FC Augsburg TV Schedule and Streaming Links

FC Augsburg on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Saturday, September 02 09:30 AM ET FC Augsburg vs. VfL Bochum ( German Bundesliga ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1907

Stadium: Augsburg Arena

Manager: Enrico Maaßen

Best German top-flight finish: 5th (2015)

DFB-Pokal titles: 0

Best European finish: Europa League Round of 32 (2016)

Where Can I Watch the FC Augsburg Match?

ESPN+ carries every game from the German Bundesliga, as well as the main stages of the DFB-Pokal Cup.

Augsburg have only qualified for Europe once in their history. But when they do, you’ll find UEFA club competitions on Paramount+ in English.

Univision, TUDN, and UniMás (with ViX for streaming), show European club games in Spanish.

FC Augsburg History

The genesis of FC Augsburg begins with a previous club, originally formed as Fußball-Club Allemannia Augsburg in 1907, and later called Ballspiel-Club Augsburg from 1921-1969. The club is based in Augsburg, a little over 30 miles from Munich.

The BCA side won several minor titles over the years, and finished runner-up in the 1940 season of the then-first division Gauliga-Bayern regional league.

In 1969, facing financial problems, BC Augsburg merged with TSV Schwaben to form the Fußball-Club Augsburg we know of today. The merger didn’t last though, as Schwaben’s own independent football team re-emerged in 1970 and still exists today. FC Augsburg would continue on using the new name, however.

Much of the next three decades were spent in the third tier. Even a few dark years at the turn of the millennium in the fourth division. However, promotions in 2002, 2006, and finally 2011 saw Augsburg reach the Bundesliga for the first time.

They’ve managed to maintain a place ever since in the German top tier, finishing as high as fifth place (2015). That season earned them their first, and to date only, place in a UEFA competition. They made it to the round of 32 of Europa League in the 2015-16.

The club’s best performance in the DFB-Pokal was a trip to the semifinals, just before their Bundesliga promotion, in 2010.

Augsburg Arena was built in 2009, holds just over 30,000 spectators and hosted matches at the 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

