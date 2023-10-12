Our Colorado Rapids TV schedule has all the games for the Pids, in MLS, and in every competition.

The Rapids were one of the ten founding teams in Major League Soccer.

Colorado Rapids TV Schedule

Colorado Rapids on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Saturday, October 21 09:00 PM ET Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake ( MLS ) MLS Season Pass MLS Season Pass



Founded: 1995 (First MLS Season 1996)

Stadium: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

Manager: Chris Little (Interim)

MLS Cups: 1 (2010)

Other Titles: 0

Where Can I Watch the Rapids Match?

Every MLS game including the MLS Cup playoffs can be viewed live as part of MLS Season Pass. Both English and Spanish (and French, where applicable) are available.

FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes have a slate of national TV games throughout the season, on average one match per week.

Watch Colorado Rapids on MLS Season Pass:

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup can be found across numerous platforms. The Bleacher Report Football App and YouTube channel, US Soccer’s YouTube, CBS Sports Golazo Network, CBSSN, Paramount+, Telemundo, and Peacock had games in 2023.

Leagues Cup, contested between MLS and Liga MX teams, is on MLS Season Pass. Some games also feature on FOX, FS1, Univision, UniMás, and TUDN.

CONCACAF Champions Cup can be found on FS1, Univision, UniMás and TUDN.

Colorado Rapids History

The Rapids date back to the founding of MLS. Originally owned by the Anschutz ownership, the team started out at the old Mile High Stadium in Denver.

Early days saw Colorado routinely make the MLS Cup playoffs but fail to capture a trophy. Their closest run was in 1997 when they lost to D.C. United in the final.

The club’s best-ever performance in the Open Cup was in 1999 when they finished as runners-up. Unfortunately for the Rapids, they lost to the Rochester Raging Rhinos – the only lower division team to ever win the competition since MLS entered in 1996.

In 2004, the club was purchased by Kroenke Sports Enterprises, and in a few year’s time, this meant a rebrand and change of club colors to burgundy and blue. This matched the color scheme of other KSE teams, like the Colorado Avalanche of the NHL. Eventually, the portfolio of teams the Rapids share ownership with would grow to include the Colorado Mammoth (NLL), Denver Nuggets (NBA), LA Rams (NFL), and Arsenal FC.

The shift in ownership has only slightly moved the needle in terms of trophies for the club, however. The 2010 MLS Cup triumph remains the only major honor the Rapids have accumulated as of 2023.

2007 saw the Rapids open Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. The venue is at the highest elevation of any MLS ground and played host to the infamous “Snow Clasico” United States vs Costa Rica World Cup Qualifier in 2013.

Don’t miss a Rapids Match

