World Cup 2022/ 335 days ago
How to stream World Cup 2022
Moves away from traditional TV lead many wanting to stream the 2022 World Cup. Soccer fans across the United States are canceling cable and satellite options. They are costly, and often lead to channels and options that do not serve much of a purpose to dedicated sports fans. The World Cup is available for fans […]
Arsenal/ today
Arsenal, Liverpool and United tracking RB Salzburg sensation
Three top Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on Israel and RB Salzburg's teenage talent Oscar Gloukh. The 19-year-old performed well with the Israel national team during Euro 2024 qualifying in the recent international window. Gloukh has played a huge role in Israel's recent success in qualifying. He has two goals in the side's last […]
Huddersfield Town/ today
Neil Warnock to manage last Huddersfield game on Wednesday
Following the upcoming game against Stoke City, Neil Warnock will step down from his post as Huddersfield Town manager. The journeyman coach arrived at Huddersfield in February 2023. He guided the side to safety in the Championship after sitting seven points adrift of it in March. It was a remarkable turnaround for Huddersfield, which sat […]
United woes continue as Wan-Bissaka injury sidelines defender
During Manchester United's 3-1 loss against Brighton and Hove Albion, Aaron Wan-Bissaka picked up a hamstring injury. As a result, the English defender is out for an extended period, according to the club. He is out for United's UEFA Champions League opener at Bayern Munich this week. Wan-Bissaka picked up the injury just minutes after […]
Leagues: La Liga/ today
Real Madrid maintain perfect start in La Liga with comeback win
Real Madrid scored twice in the second half as they clawed their way back to beat Real Sociedad 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday evening. The result meant that Carlo Ancelotti's side maintained their perfect start to the season, winning all of their first five league games. Sociedad take shock lead It was the […]
Ten Hag clarifies Hojlund substitution amidst heated fan reaction
The substitution of Rasmus Hjlund for Anthony Martial in Manchester United's 3-1 defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford sparked a riot amongst Red Devils fans. Anger towards manager Erik ten Hag was evident among Manchester United supporters after their team lost to Brighton on Saturday in the Premier League. This may perhaps signal the beginning […]
Arsenal/ today
Arsenal secure narrow win over stubborn Everton
Arsenal made it four wins out of five as they overcame a stubborn Everton side to win 1-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon. Leandro Trossard’s fantastic finish midway in the second half helped the Gunners to secure a deserved win for the visitors and keep pace with reigning Champions Manchester City. Gabriel Martinelli thought […]
CONMEBOL/ today
Paraguay take definitive step regarding NT manager's future
A disappointing start to South American World Cup qualifying led to Guillermo Barros Schelotto's dismissal as Paraguay's head coach. As of Saturday, the news was made by the country's soccer organization. The Paraguayan Football Association issued a comment on the situation, but did not provide any other information: "The Paraguayan Football Association communicates the culmination […]
Ex-Premier League boss expected to take over at Sheffield Utd
If Paul Heckingbottom fails to improve results for Sheffield United, there has been talk of a surprising comeback for Chris Wilder. With Heckingbottom at the helm, the Blades were able to win promotion to the Premier League from the Championship. However, due to his team's loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the league, his position is […]
Atlanta United FC/ today
Messi fans heartbroken after epic journey to Atlanta goes in vain
After making the long journey to Atlanta to witness their idol play, thousands of Lionel Messi followers were left heartbroken. This past Saturday was expected to be one of Atlanta United's biggest games ever. Having Inter Miami's hero Lionel Messi in town resulted in over 65,000 ticket sales, with the lowest-priced seat going for $125. […]
Bayern Munich/ 1 day ago
Conflicts arise at Bayern: Angry De Ligt slams coach Tuchel
Matthijs de Ligt’s latest criticism of Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has just fueled the fire at the reigning Bundesliga champions. The Dutchman's quest to reclaim his starting role at Bayern Munich has been fraught with difficulty. Thomas Tuchel reportedly does not like the player and has criticized his buildup play. The German coach has […]