Is VAR ruining the Premier League?

In a game that is so simple, VAR has made the sport more complicated. It has removed a lot of enjoyment from the game and has made it more tedious to watch when VAR gets involved. As such, hosts Kartik Krishnaiyer and Christopher Harris discuss how VAR is ruining the Premier League, and what the solution is, as well as comparing it to how other leagues handle VAR. In an attempt to add a spectacle to the Premier League, it has had the reverse effect. The topic of discussion, of course, is the Newcastle-Arsenal game, as well as Fulham versus Man United. The podcast was recorded before the Tottenham-Chelsea match where VAR controversies raged on.

Other than VAR, we discuss Matt Turner being dropped by Nottingham Forest and what it means for USMNT players in Europe, ESPN2‘s coverage of the USL League One final, who would have been a better USWNT coach – Emma Hayes or Sarina Wiegman, news about Kartik interviewing Guillem Balague about Lionel Messi, the joys of watching the FA Cup 1st Round, feedback on NBC and CBS soccer coverage, whether USWNT and USMNT games are available on-demand on Max, as well as plenty of other topics.

VAR ruining the Premier League: Watch/listen to the episode

Launched in 2006, the World Soccer Talk Podcast is the longest-running podcast on the planet. Every week, we share the latest news about watching soccer on television and streaming, in addition to discussing what we like and dislike and featuring your questions and feedback in our Listener Mailbag segment. Christopher Harris and Kartik Krishnaiyer host the show.

