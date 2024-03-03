Xavi Hernandez’s team has been on a fine run of form since he revealed in January that he would be leaving as Barcelona head coach at season’s end.

On top of being in a respectable position to make it to the quarterfinals of the Champions League, they have grabbed 13 of the last 15 La Liga points.

Consequently, rumors have circulated that Barcelona‘s hierarchy are pressuring Xavi to change his mind. But at this point, the 44-year-old has already decided that June is when he will go.

Nevertheless, despite that, a chance presented itself, and some Barcelona fans took advantage of it to beg Xavi to remain. The Blaugrana staff and players made their way to Bilbao on Saturday.

As they exited the team bus, they were met by a large contingent of supporters at the club’s overnight hotel. They went wild for players like Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, and Frenkie de Jong.

However, no one received a more enthusiastic welcome than the former Al-Sadd coach. Many club supporters, like those in Bilbao on Sunday, continue to rally around their team’s legend.

As he walked by, many chanted, “Xavi, stay!” according to Mundo Deportivo. “Xavi, stay!” cried out the people who had made it to the Carlton Hotel.

What did Xavi say about his future?

More people will be looking at Xavi’s position at Barcelona in the next months, particularly if they keep up their great form. Still, he plans to leave in the summer, at least for the time being.

“Nothing has changed. As of today, there is no change in my thoughts. It’s business as usual. There is no more story than that. It all remains the same and we focus on the next game.

“It’s true we’ve done well recently; I see the team training great every day and the group of players is less tense than in the past”, he spoke to the press before Sunday’s match versus Athletic Club.

“But tomorrow is a whole new story, here at Barcelona you have a challenge every day. The moment of the truth this season is coming, and we feel we have been good over the last weeks”, he said, via Relevo.

What did Deco say about Xavi’s successor?

There have been a lot of whispers recently about certain big-name coaches becoming associated with the team. The club’s sports director Deco, nevertheless, has said that they are taking their time in finding Xavi’s replacement.

“We don’t talk about that because we are not looking for a coach, it is not the time,” Deco told Catalunya Radio. “The season is not over. There is a lot we have ahead of us.”

Deco elaborated by saying that before Barca consider a new coach, they must complete their preparations for the next season. “First of all, we have to consider what project do we want, knowing exactly what we can do, what players we [will] have,” he said.

“The majority of players want to remain here. There are not many high-level coaches available on the market. The majority [of coaches] have a contract, there will be many movements, when the time comes we will make the right decision. It’s not the time.”

