Wrexham have officially revealed their new away and third kits ahead of their return to the English Football League.

The Welsh side gained promotion to League Two back in April after winning the National League title. Moving out of the National League gave the team a new option in jersey color.

Italian sportswear company Macron has outfitted the club a mostly white away shirt for the 2023/24 season. The jersey also features a large dark green vertical stripe down the front of the shirt, flanked by smaller red stripes.

The retail shirts will include a back sponsorship logo of VistaPrint. However, authentic, match-worn jerseys are also set to feature an HP logo as well.

Wrexham allowed to have black kit after promotion

The third jerseys are set to be all back, something that was previously unavailable for the club to do. Wrexham co-owner revealed via Twitter that the team couldn’t opt for all back shirts while playing in the National League.

Nevertheless, they can now choose any color they want thanks to promotion to the EFL.

The black color signifies North Wales’ coal mining history. Separating from their home and away shirts, this third kit features a small button-up collar. Red detailing stripes around the sleeves and waist help break up the monotone look.

The bright color is also featured on the Macron logo on the chest of the jerseys as well.

Featured on all three Wrexham shirts is their new corporate sponsor United. The Welsh club recently signed a deal with the American airline company as a front-of-shirt sponsor.

New jerseys available to purchase on Thursday

Both jerseys will be available to purchase online beginning on Thursday, July 13th. Wrexham also announced that they have improved the club’s official website to handle the increased flow of traffic to purchase jerseys. The Welsh side recently made the team’s home jersey available for purchase as well.

Wrexham will likely unveil the new kits during their upcoming summer tour of the United States. The Red Dragons will play four preseason matches stateside. This includes fixtures against Premier League duo Chelsea and Manchester United.

Photo credit: Wrexham AFC