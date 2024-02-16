Another famous Argentina star, Emiliano Martinez, is interested in representing his country in the 2024 Summer Olympics. He may play with Lionel Messi at this summer’s event.

With a 1-0 win against Brazil, Argentina secured their spot in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Now, coach Javier Mascherano has three players above the age of 23 to choose from. Thus, the Argentine media wasted no time in getting in touch with him to discuss his choices.

Mascherano did not duck the topic and instead talked frankly about his old friend and international teammate Lionel Messi.

“Everyone already knows my relationship with Leo [Messi] and with Angel [Di Maria]: We are friends. As a coach, I have an obligation to invite them. But we also understand they have other commitments, and it will depend on that too.”

Another player shows a desire to join Messi and Di Maria

Both of the most recent Olympic Games have included the men’s national team of Argentina. But they haven’t won a medal since 2008, when Le Albiceleste won gold in Beijing thanks to a then-21-year-old Lionel Messi. At the time, Mascherano was one of three players older than 23 that were part of the team.

Given that the 2024 Copa America concludes on July 14, Messi will be theoretically free to compete for Argentina in the Olympics. The group stage of the Olympics will begin exactly ten days after the Copa America ends.

Despite growing anticipation, neither Maria nor Messi—eight-time Ballon d’Or winner—have said if they will play for their nation in Paris. Meanwhile, another World Cup champion has added gasoline to the fire of the Albiceleste anticipation.

Emiliano Martinez, goalkeeper for Aston Villa, has demanded that Javier Mascherano make a place for him in the Olympic starting lineup. If the former Barcelona center-back gives him the go-light, he would love to join the veterans in France.

What did Emiliano Martinez say about Argentina and Olympics?

Martinez discussed the matter with DirecTV Sports, saying: “If there’s something missing for me with the national team, it’s winning the Olympic Games.”

Martinez, on the other hand, promised to make room for newcomers if Argentina were to win the Copa America. “Young players always need the opportunity, and if we do well in the Copa America and win it, we should give the youngsters a chance,” he added.

To address the topic of generational shifts, ‘Dibu’ said that the U-23 players “deserve it and are in a good moment, there is no reason to change”.

The fact that Martinez wants to be on the Olympic team with Messi shows how serious the Argentine players are about competing at the best level and winning medals for their country. Messi, at 36, would face extreme physical demands if he attempted to mimic Pedri.

The Barcelona ace competed in both the 2021 European Championship and the 2021 Summer Olympics. More intriguingly, Jerome Rothen, a former France international, urged PSG supporters to jeer Lionel Messi. That is if Messi features in the Argentina squad that travels to Paris.

PHOTOS: IMAGO