Having applied for his first senior managerial position, ex-Arsenal player and current academy coach, Jack Wilshere is rumored to be leaving the Gunners.

Persistent injuries and fitness concerns led to the conclusion of his soccer career in July 2022. Nonetheless, the 32-year-old struck up an immediate fascination with management.

Four days after disclosing his retirement, he received an immediate offer to assume leadership of Arsenal‘s under-18s. Since then, he has showcased his proficiency by accumulating an average of almost two points per game.

It appears that Wilshere’s current aspiration is to advance to a senior-level management position. The ex-international for England has reportedly applied for the vacant managerial position at Aberdeen, as reported by the Daily Record.

How have Aberdeen fared this season?

In light of their recent drop to eighth place in the Scottish Premiership standings, the Dons, axed manager Barry Robson. Last season they finished third in the league but have struggled this term.

For Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Celtic, Aberdeen appointed Peter Leven as interim manager in an effort to gain more time to find a permanent manager. At the moment, their ex-head coach and his assistant Steve Agnew have been confirmed as departed.

Despite being a favorite among bookmakers, former Celtic manager Neil Lennon has yet to issue an official statement regarding the matter.

At the moment, Lennon is devoting his attention to the position of Republic of Ireland candidate.

Scott Anderson and the first team are under the responsibility of providing guidance for the team in today’s match against Granite City. “I would love to tell you more, but I am just taking it day-by-day and game-by-game”, said Leven.

Consequently, Aberdeen are currently evaluating the former midfielder for the unoccupied managerial role. Wilshere also believes that he is the ideal individual to lead them back up the table.

However, his lack of experience at this level may hinder his chances. Nevertheless, subsequent to the recent termination of Barry Robson, the Scottish club are allegedly in search of a candidate with greater experience. Thus, veteran Neil Warnock and former Celtic manager Neil Lennon have also been linked with the position.

Wilshere is rumored to be applying for senior level management positions

How has Wilshere fared this season?

Recently, Wilshere participated in an interview process for the head coaching position with the Major League Soccer‘s Colorado Rapids. During the previous campaign, Wilshere guided the squad to the FA Youth Cup final, where they ultimately fell to West Ham.

At this time, his Arsenal under-18s sit third in the U18 Premier League standings. They have achieved seven victories in 12 games.

On Saturday, they were eliminated from the U18 Premier League Cup with a 4-2 quarterfinal loss at the hands of Manchester United. As a result, it is possible that the former Gunner will maintain his position of leadership until the conclusion of the season.

Clearly, the ex-midfielder has senior management in mind. However, his application to Aberdeen may fall short of achieving that objective.

Eventually, the Gunners will likely be making preparations to part ways with their development manager sooner rather than later. Especially given the mounting rumours that the 32-year-old is considering advancing his career.

