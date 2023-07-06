The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup has more entrants than ever before. For the first time, 32 national women’s sides compete for the title of world champion. The year 2023 marks the first edition of the expanded 32-team format for the tournament. But which of these 32 teams is favored at the Women’s World Cup?

Even if you only casually pay attention to women’s soccer once every four years, the top team is not surprising. Oddmakers have the United States as 5/2 favorites to win the tournament.

A triumph for the USWNT would be their third in a row, and fifth World Cup win overall. It would tie them with the Brazil men’s team for the most all-time World Cup titles won. Germany are the only other team to have won more than one Women’s World Cup – they won back-to-back in 2003 and 2007. This year, the Germans are picked as fourth-most likely to win the competition at 7/1.

England, who’ve never placed better than third, have the second best odds (9/2). Meanwhile Spain, who are only playing in their third World Cup and whose best finish is 12th, are third in the oddsmakers books (6/1).

Japan and Norway are the only two nations besides the USA and Germany to have won the tournament. But the 2011 champions Japan are relative long shots at 25/1, while 1995 winners Norway are even less likely. Norway isn’t even in the top 10 favorites to win the competition.

France (10/1), Brazil (25/1), Sweden (16/1), Netherlands (25/1), and co-hosts Australia (12/1) also feature amongst the top teams – but none carry relatively high odds.

While the women’s game has been elevated in recent years around the world, it will still likely take something special for someone to knock the USA off their throne. But that’s why they play the games. And if there’s an upset in the cards, it could be a nice payday for those who put some money on the low-odds teams.

