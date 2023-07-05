Summer in the United States is typically a great time for soccer fans as top teams travel to the US to play. Major League Soccer is, of course, in full swing. Clubs begin to fight for playoff positions in the standings. This summer also features major tournaments such as the U20 World Cup, Women’s World Cup, Nations League and CONCACAF Gold Cup. The United States hosts the latter of those two.

Along with these significant matches, there will also be a plethora of foreign teams heading Stateside for friendlies. Top Premier League clubs have been playing preseason games across the pond more frequently in recent years. This summer is no different.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all playing multiple matches here in the States. Along with the big boys, fellow English top-flight teams such as Brighton, Newcastle, Fulham and Crystal Palace are also set to feature Stateside as well. Most of those are part of the Premier League Summer Series, a nine-game slate of fixtures for English clubs.

LaLiga clubs, Wrexham add to full list of soccer teams in the US this summer

Not outdone, Spain’s LaLiga will also be well represented over here. Spanish giants Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid are all set to play top teams in the States this summer. Joining these big clubs are fellow LaLiga regulars Sevilla, Real Betis, and Real Sociedad.

Wrexham has also joined in on the fun and will play a few games in the States as well. Although just a League Two team, the Red Dragons have grown rapidly in popularity thanks to the success of the hit FX series Welcome to Wrexham. The Welsh side will kick off their U.S. tour with a friendly against aforementioned Premier League powerhouse Chelsea.

Full list of soccer teams playing friendlies in the United States this summer:

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Nacional

Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund

Brentford

Brighton

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Ethiopia

Fulham

Guyana

Juventus

Manchester United

Milan

Millonarios

Newcastle

Real Betis

Real Madrid

Real Sociedad

Sevilla

Sunderland

Wrexham

PHOTO: IMAGO / Colorsport