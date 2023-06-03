Here are all of the details of where you can watch Barcelona vs Wolfsburg on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Barcelona vs Wolfsburg
|WHAT
|UEFA Women’s Champions League Final
|WHEN
|10:00am ET / 7:00am PT • Saturday, June 3, 2023
|WHERE
|DAZN YouTube, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
DAZN’s YouTube channel is the the spot to watch Barcelona vs Wolfsburg and the rest of the best European women’s clubs in the UEFA Women’s Champions League. You can catch every UEFA Women’s Champions League game live or on demand on the DAZN channel.
The UEFA Women’s Champions League was first contested in 2001/02, then known as the UEFA Women’s Cup. Starting in 2009, league runners-up in addition to champions qualified for the tournament. In 2021/22, a group stage was added for the first time. Lyon have won the tournament a record eight times, including an impressive five in a row from 2016-2020. In total, eight different clubs have won the tournament, including the aforementioned Lyon, Eintracht Frankfurt, Umeå IK, VfL Wolfsburg, Turbine Potsdam, FC Barcelona, Barcelona and FCR 2001 Duisburg. Paris Saint-Germain (twice) and Chelsea (once) have been runners-up in the tournament. Since the tournament was expanded in 2009, only once (Barcelona, 2021) has a club from outside the top two women’s leagues (France and Germany) won the Champions League.
Currently, the format consists of 16 teams competing from the group stage onwards, with 72 total teams participating in qualifying. 8 clubs qualify for the knockout phase, with both the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds played over two legs. The final is a single match, in 2023 to be hosted at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.
Photo credit: Imago
