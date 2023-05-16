Summer is just around the corner and that means BBQs, pool parties and top European soccer clubs traversing the world to play offseason friendlies. The big boys of UEFA already have detailed plans for tours across the globe. Moreover, new friendlies drop seemingly every week.

Some clubs have already confirmed their summer plans. Others are still releasing information. Here is what we know so far about the top European clubs’ preseason tours for the summer, including an exceptional list of summer friendlies in the United States.

European clubs and where they will be this summer

Arsenal

Arsenal has a date with Major League Soccer, as the Gunners will travel to the United States to play the MLS All Stars in July. Mikel Arteta’s team will then play two high-profile matches against Manchester United and FC Barcelona.

7/19 v MLS All-Stars (Washington DC) — Find tickets

7/22 v Man Utd (New York) — Find tickets

7/26 v Barcelona (Los Angeles) — Find tickets

FC Barcelona

Last summer, the major news coming from Barcelona was the club’s need to pull financial levers. This summer the big news is that the Blaugrana will visit the US for four friendlies as part of the Soccer Champions Tour. Barcelona will play against AC Milan, Arsenal, Juventus and Real Madrid in a special El Clasico. The Spanish club previously toured the United States in 2011, 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich will visit Asia this summer, with high-profile games against English competition. Die Roten will be in Asia from July 24 to August 3. Along with playing top teams from England, Bayern Munich will play against Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale. The tour will mark Bayern’s first trip to Japan since 2008. The German giants will then conclude with a visit to Singapore.

7/26 v Manchester City (Tokyo)

7/29 v Kawaski Frontale (Tokyo)

8/2 v Liverpool (Singapore)

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund first visited the U.S. in 1954. Since then, the States have been a common destination for the Yellow and Black. Dortmund will once again visit the U.S. in the offseason, as they play Manchester United at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. American soccer fans will get to see international Gio Reyna up close and personal.

7/30 v Manchester United (Las Vegas) — Find tickets

8/2 v Chelsea (Chicago) — Find tickets

Chelsea

Big-spending Chelsea will spend some time in the U.S. this summer. The Blues will play a massive friendly against America’s favorite Welsh soccer club, Wrexham. The Londoners will then participate in the Premier League Series. Chelsea will end their tour with a game against Germany’s Borussia Dortmund in Chicago before jetting off to England to start the Premier League campaign.

Juventus

Juventus will be a part of the Soccer Champions Tour taking place in the U.S. in July and August. The Italian giants will face off with Barcelona, AC Milan and Real Madrid. The tour will begin on July 22 and conclude on August 2.

7/22 v Barcelona (San Francisco) — Find tickets

7/27 v AC Milan (Los Angeles) — Find tickets

8/2 vs Real Madrid (Orlando) — Find tickets

Liverpool

The Mighty Reds are skipping the U.S. this summer and will begin their preparations for 2023-24 in Germany with a training camp. Jurgen Klopp’s team will then visit Singapore for two friendlies. Liverpool has a large fanbase in Asia and will hit Singapore for the second straight summer.

7/30 v Leicester (Singapore)

8/2 v Bayern Munich (Singapore)

Manchester City

Manchester City will also descend on Asia, as the Cityzens visit Japan and South Korea. Pep Guardiola’s team will play fellow City Football Group-owned club, Yokohama F. Marinos before playing Germany’s Bayern Munich in Tokyo. A match against Spain’s Atletico Madrid in Seoul will finish the tour.

7/23 v Yokohama F Marinos (Tokyo)

7/26 v Bayern Munich (Tokyo)

7/30 v Atletico Madrid (Seoul)

Manchester United

Manchester United is arguably the most well-support English club in the U.S., and the Red Devils will return for another summer tour of the country. Soccer fans can see Man United play four high-profile games in July, as they take on Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Paris Saint-Germain

France’s leading club, Paris Saint-Germain, is expected to head to the Far East. It will be the second consecutive summer that PSG visits Japan for a summer preseason tour. The Parisians are still finalizing dates and no fixtures are currently confirmed. There is still a lot up in the air for the club, with some high-profile players potentially leaving.

Real Madrid

Spain’s Real Madrid will enjoy four preseason matches in the U.S. Los Blancos will play on the Soccer Champions Tour 2023 alongside Juventus, Manchester United and hated rival Barcelona. Madrid will kick off the tour in the Rose Bowl against AC Milan.

Wrexham

America’s favorite Welsh soccer club will visit the U.S. this summer. It will be a remarkable trip for the Red Dragons. No other League Two teams will play the same high-profile friendlies in the offseason. Most League Two teams will remain in the United Kingdom. Not Wrexham as the Hollywood-owned club continues to see its profile increase in the States. Wrexham will return to the UK for the start of the League Two season on the weekend of August 4.

7/19 v Chelsea (Chapel Hill) — Find tickets

7/22 v LA Galaxy II (Los Angeles) — Find tickets

7/25 v Manchester United (San Diego) — Find tickets

