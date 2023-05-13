Soccer’s biggest competition in the United States this summer is the Soccer Champions Tour. Featuring Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Arsenal, Milan and Juventus, games are scheduled July 22 through August 2. If you want to get your Soccer Champions Tour ticket, there are three options to consider.

Before we delve into that, let’s share the details of who’s playing who, when and where:

2023 Soccer Champions Tour ticket options

Saturday, July 22 — FC Barcelona vs. Juventus — Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA — Find tickets



Sunday, July 23 — Real Madrid vs. AC Milan — The Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA — Find tickets

Wednesday, July 26 — Arsenal vs. FC Barcelona — SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA — Find tickets



Wednesday, July 26 — Real Madrid vs. Manchester United — NRG Stadium, Houston, TX — Find tickets

Thursday, July 27 — Juventus vs. AC Milan — Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA — Find tickets



Saturday, July 29 — FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid — AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX — Find tickets

Tuesday, August 1 — AC Milan vs. FC Barcelona — Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV — Find tickets



Wednesday, August 2 — Juventus vs. Real Madrid — Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL — Find tickets

How to get tickets

First, if you don’t want to wait, you can buy tickets through reputable sellers such as Vivid Seats who are offering World Soccer Talk readers an exclusive perk. You get $20 off your ticket order of $200+ when you use promo code SOCCER20 at checkout. Those tickets are available immediately, and you get a 100% buyer guarantee.

Second, from May 16 through May 17, tickets go on sale to supporters groups as well as fans who sign up via the Soccer Champions Tour website.

Third and finally, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 19.

“We are proud to be partnering with the world’s most storied clubs, which have the world’s strongest and most passionate supporters, to provide this rare opportunity for American fans to experience the game at the highest level,” said Alan Waxman, Co-Founder and CEO at Sixth Street. “While this year’s tour consists of men’s clubs, we look forward to expanding next summer to bring the world’s best women’s clubs to local audiences around the globe, and in the future to evolve this series into a format with real games of consequence.”

Added Shervin Mirhashemi, CEO, Legends: “Legends is proud to bring fans of the beautiful game this unforgettable experience this summer and deliver a fan experience that will match the world-class soccer on the pitch. We can’t wait to see stadiums filled across the United States with fans cheering on some of the best clubs in the world as they compete in the Soccer Champions Tour.”

“AEG is excited about the partnership with Soccer Champions Tour and Legends to bring the most successful soccer clubs in the world to fans across the U.S.,” said Tom Braun, Sr. Vice President, Soccer & Business Operations and Business Development at AEG. “Every matchup in this series is of the highest caliber and we’re thrilled that American soccer fans will have the opportunity to see these epic games featuring legendary teams live and in person.”

For the complete list of teams playing in the United States this summer, here’s our schedule of summer friendlies.