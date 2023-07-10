If you’re looking for tickets to see Messi in MLS this season, it might be a little tricky. But we’re here to help with a few suggestions on the best places to score seats.

If you’re in south Florida and are hoping to see a home game, prepare to open your wallet. Inter Miami CF are sticking with the cozy confines of their ~20,000 seat temporary stadium in Fort Lauderdale. That means seats are at a premium.

As of now, attempting to purchase tickets directly from the team affords only the opportunity to buy the July 21 and July 25 Leagues Cup games through Ticketmaster. For the first game, this is the debut Inter Miami match for Messi. Only a handful of standard tickets for this match are available, and they start at $350. Opting for verified resale seats through Ticketmaster opens up a small amount of additional seats. But these, at press time, will cost you upwards of $650 for a single seat (and that price is only available on a single listing of 2 tickets, everything else is over $1,000/seat). Some are even listed for an absurd figure of $10,000 each.

The only other option from the team itself is to be placed on a waiting list for 2023 single game tickets.

Best spots to score Messi MLS tickets

So, the next option is to move to the true secondary market. But you want to make sure you’re buying from a good source. Sites such as StubHub and Vivid Seats are legitimate resale markets. Both offer 100% guarantees for valid, on time tickets on all orders, or you get your money back.

Here’s a quick look at how the market is looking on those sites at the moment:

StubHub has seats for July 21 selling as low as $256 per ticket – that’s nearly a $100 savings over what you’d pay for face value from Ticketmaster.

Similarly, a ticket can be had for that game on Vivid Seats for as low as $244.

Beyond the anticipated debut of Messi, better deals can be had. Miami’s next home games see prices already starting to drop a bit. July 25 versus Atlanta in Leagues Cup are going for $226 on StubHub, and August 20 in MLS play versus Charlotte can be had for as low as $210. Vivid is running slightly higher, but in the same ballpark, at $240 and $213 for those same two games.

September dates hosting Sporting KC and Toronto FC can be scored for under $200. In fact, the September 20 game versus Toronto are running as low as $135/per on StubHub at the moment. That’s a pretty good deal considering some of the other prices for other games.

When Messi comes to your town

If you’re waiting for the Messi show to visit a city near you, here’s the outlook.

Tickets are generally cheaper at bigger venues. For example, the Inter Miami away games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and Soldier Field in Chicago have tickets starting at $144 (StubHub )/ $132 (Vivid) and $170 (StubHub) / $169 (Vivid) respectively.

At smaller venues, like Orlando’s Exploria Stadium for the September 24 match, tickets are hovering around $200 on both sites. An outlier is the September 3 game away at LAFC, with tickets over $400 each.

It will be interesting to see how pricing reacts if Inter Miami can rally and make the MLS Cup Playoffs. In addition, whether or not prices fall back down to Earth come 2024 will be something to watch.

Photos: Imago