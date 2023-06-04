Gabri Veiga scored a fine brace as Celta Vigo beat Barcelona 2-1 on the final day of the La Liga season. The victory ensured that Celta secured their status in the top flight for another season.

The hosts dominated the game against the newly crowned champions as they weathered an early scare when Franck Kessie had the ball in the back of the net for Barcelona, but VAR ruled the goal out due to a close offside in the buildup.

Celta took the lead in the 42nd minute when Veigo scored his first of the day before completing his brace midway through the second half. Ansu Fati pulled one back for the Blaugrana in the 79th minute.

The day started with six teams still in danger of the drop.

Espanyol and Real Valladolid were relegated along with Elche in a dramatic finish. Valladolid played a goalless draw against Getafe and were close to securing their status, with Almeria losing 2-3 to Espanyol elsewhere.

Late drama saves Valencia and Almeria

However, Adri Embarba scored a penalty in the 87th minute to give Almeria a point to ensure their survival on goal difference, thus sending Valladolid down.

The Spanish winger wrote his name in the club folklore as his brace helped them claw back from a goal twice in the tipsy topsy encounter. The result also meant Espanyol failed to beat the drop as they finished with 37 points in a disappointing campaign.

Valencia were also at risk of going down in the final game and saw themselves trailing 1-0 to Real Betis at the end of the first half. A Valladolid goal would have sent them down. However, Diego Lopez scored in the 71st minute to give his side a 1-1 draw as Yunus Musah was sent off nine minutes before time.

Elche who were already relegated coming into the final day of the season played out a 1-1 draw against Cadiz at home.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency