Barcelona claimed their 27th La Liga title after they beat cross-city rivals Espanyol 4-2 on Sunday evening.

Barcelona win La Liga For First title since 2019

This is also the Catalans’ first league title since the 2018-19 season.

Xavi’s men started on the front foot right from the get-go and were soon ahead in the 11th minute when Robert Lewandowski slotted home from Alejandro Balde’s cross from the left wing.

Nine minutes later, it was 2-0 when Balde got on the end of a fine lofted pass from Pedri from the right wing to double his side’s advantage.

Barcelona were at their brilliant best once again just five minutes from the first-half whistle when Lewandowski made it 3-0.

The Polish international had the easiest of finishes as he secured his brace following Raphinha’s fine-weighted ball from the right wing.

Espanyol struggle to make impact

It was a day to forget for Espanyol as they hardly offered anything against their opposition. The hosts looked second best in every department and soon after the restart it was 4-0 in the 53rd minute.

Jules Kounde got on the end of a fine cross-field ball from the ever-brilliant Frekie De Jong to put the game to bed. The French defender glanced the ball into the back of the net with a quality header to demonstrate the Blaugrana’s superiority on the day.

Javi Puado pulled one back for the hosts in the 73rd minute before Joselu got another consolation in the second minute of stoppage time to make it 2-4 on the day, a respectable score given the hosts’ lack of cutting edge throughout the game.

Espanyol, however, stay 19th at the foot of the standings with relegation looming large.

The result means Xavi has brought in much-needed stability to the club and with news of Lionel Messi returning to Camp Nou in the summer, things look bright for the Spanish giants.

Barcelona will be looking to build over the summer, and retaining the League title will be a priority. However, the Catalan giants are expected to focus more on the Champions League next season.

Photo credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire