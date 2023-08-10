Netherlands forward Lineth Beerensteyn made some interesting comments regarding the United States women’s national team on Thursday. Speaking at a press conference ahead of a matchup with Spain, Beerensteyn claimed that the USWNT players talk too much. The Americans were knocked out of the 2023 Women’s World Cup against Sweden in the round of 16. It was the worst showing at the tournament in the team’s history.

“The first moment when I heard that they were out, I was just thinking ‘yes’, because from the start of this tournament they have already a really big mouth,” Beerensteyn stated at the press conference. “They were talking already about the final and stuff.”

“You first have to show it on the pitch before you’re talking. And I’m not being rude in that way. I have still a lot of respect for them. But now they are out of the tournament. For me, it’s a relief and for them it’s a thing they have to take with them in the future. Don’t start to talk about something that’s far away and I hope that they will learn from that.”

Netherlands, USWNT have clashed in recent years, including World Cup

The two sides have a bit of a contentious history in recent years. The USWNT previously eliminated the Dutch at the semifinal stage during the 2019 Women’s World Cup and subsequently went on to collect the trophy. Then, the teams faced off in an intense Group E contest of the current competition.

After a heated exchange between Danielle van de Donk and Lindsey Horan, the American captain scored an equalizing goal to level the scoreline. The Netherlands, however, went on to top the USWNT in their World Cup group to have a more favorable knockout-round opponent.

Dutch ready to face formidable Spain

Beerensteyn’s comments come as the Netherlands is set to face Spain in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The two top 10 ranked women’s teams will play in New Zealand on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. The match will be available here in the United States on FOX, as well as Peacock Premium and Telemundo/Universo in Spanish language.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sports Press Photo