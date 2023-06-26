Chelsea is looking to offload more talent, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek may be going to AC Milan. The England international spent his entire youth career in the Chelsea academy. He also has over a century of Premier League appearances with Chelsea. However, he is in excess of requirements and looks set for a move to Italy.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been keen on a move to Milan since he saw his playing time diminish this past season. Despite making 33 appearances in all competitions with the Blues this past season, he only played the full 90 eight times. His output was down, as he managed just two assists in those games.

With a now-bloated squad after record spending, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is willing to be one of the players to move. He will join N’Golo Kanté, Hakim Ziyech and Kalidou Koulibaly as players to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. However, those three are going to Saudi Arabia, while Loftus-Cheek is moving to Serie A.

Loftus-Cheek likes the project currently going on at Milan. Despite a hefty quantity of turnover on and off the field, Milan did reach the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League Final. Plus, Loftus-Cheek has a compatriot he can look to already. Fikyao Tomori turned into a mainstay in the Milan lineup after his move. Funnily enough, Tomori moved to Italy under similar circumstances to Loftus-Cheek.

In 2021, Tomori was losing out on playing time and went out on loan several times. He never broke through at Chelsea but has grown in Italy. Loftus-Cheek, now at the age of 27, is running out of time to capitalize on his potential.

Loftus-Cheek ready for change in Milan

According to Fabrizio Romano, Loftus-Cheek and Milan have already agreed personal terms. Loftus-Cheek is under contract for one more year at Chelsea. Therefore, his transfer fee would be fairly low. Plus, Chelsea is willing to give away players to make room in the squad. With Mason Mount also looking for a move, this would clear up the midfield for newer acquisitions.

Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and even Declan Rice all have rumors to go to Chelsea. If it can clear up space in the middle of the park and gain some funding, it can move for these players.

