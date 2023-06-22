Newcastle is reportedly close to agreeing a deal with AC Milan for Sandro Tonali. The defensive midfielder is regarded as a top player in his position and would cost the Magpies around $75 million. He would become just the sixth Italian to play for the club.

The Athletic is reporting that the two teams are now nearing an agreement after Newcastle’s initial bid was rejected. Milan previously turned down an offer of around $55 million on Tuesday for their star midfielder. However, Magpies officials quickly countered with a bid closer to the Italian club’s preferred price.

Newcastle set to beat Chelsea with Tonali deal with Milan

Fellow English Premier League club Chelsea had also been monitoring a move for Tonali. The Blues need reinforcements in this position after losing multiple key players. N’Golo Kante recently agreed to a contract with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad. Manchester City is acquiring Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea for around $38 million. The west London club previously allowed Jorginho to join Arsenal on the final day of the January transfer period as well.

Nevertheless, it appears as if Newcastle acted quickly to get their target. The club recently secured a Champions League place and needed additions to the squad. Tonali could now team up with fellow Magpies midfielder Bruno Guimarães. The duo would seemingly form a serious partnership in the middle of the pitch. Guimarães has been a huge success for the club since he arrived from Lyon in 2022.

Midfielder may be just the start of club’s spending spree

Tonali is currently the Italy U21 captain and is leading his team at the 2023 U21 Euros. Italy will begin their tournament run against France on Thursday. Despite only just joining Milan in 2020, Tonali has already racked up 130 total appearances for the club. Weekly wages are not an issue between the midfielder and Newcastle.

The Magpies are signing more new players, too. Along with Tonali, the aforementioned outlet claims that the club also wants to bring in a winger, center back, full back, and even a more attacking midfielder as well. Leicester City’s James Maddison has links with the Magpies since the Foxes suffered relegation from the English top flight.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Marco Canoniero