United States men’s national team defender Antonee Robinson may be on the move this summer. The full back is reportedly being targeted by Newcastle in a massive deal that could be worth up to $44 million.

Robinson has been a hit since arriving at Fulham from Wigan in 2020. The American previously cost the Cottagers just $2 million.

Evening Standard reports that Fulham may be ready to cash in on the defender. According to the report, Robinson is refusing a new deal with the west London club.

The 25-year-old American’s current contract is set to expire next summer. Assuming he doesn’t sign a renewal, Fulham would be best served selling Robinson, rather than watch him leave next summer for free.

Newcastle looking to reload heading into the Champions League

Despite only have one year on his contract, the Cottagers are reportedly quoting clubs $44 million for the left back. Teams typically ask for lower transfer fees if players are about to enter their final year at their club. However, this does not appear to be the case with Fulham.

Newcastle are certainly looking for reinforcements after qualifying for the Champions League in May. The Magpies had a stellar 2022/23 campaign, but more matches mean a more congested fixture list.

Dan Burn, the club’s regular left back, played every single Premier League match last season. While the team also acquired fellow left back Matt Target last summer, it seems as if the Toon want another left-sided defender.

Other big clubs hold interest in American defender

However, Newcastle are not the only team in for Robinson. The aforementioned news outlet also claims that French side Marseille is also pursuing the American. Manchester City and AC Milan have also shown interest in Robinson as well.

A potential bidding war for the full back would certainly suit Fulham. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if they will get their $44 million asking fee.

Robinson missed just three Premier League matches with the club during the 2022/23 campaign. The American was a mainstay in the side that finished a respectable 10th in the English top flight.

