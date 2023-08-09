Sacramento Republic FC has announced that a member of the youth setup has officially signed a professional contract. While this type of news occurs fairly frequently in the sport, details of the signing are very interesting. The player that was awarded a deal to join the senior squad is 13-year-old Da’vian Kimbrough. The teen becomes the youngest professional athlete in American team sports.

Forward has recorded impressive stats at the youth level

Kimbrough previously joined Sacramento’s U13 program at the age of 11. The budding star racked up 27 goals in 31 matches with the team. With Kimbrough’s help, the club’s U13s finished the season with 30 victories in 31 matches. This was the best record of any team in the age bracket across the nation. The forward then followed up his freshman season with an equally impressive campaign with the U14s.

“Da’vian’s journey with Republic FC is just beginning,” stated the team’s president and general manager Todd Dunivant. “He is a remarkable talent who has committed to his dream of becoming an elite player, from competing with players in older age groups and thriving at top competitions, to stepping on to the first team training grounds.”

“We are honored that the Kimbrough family and Da’vian have chosen Republic FC to support his professional pathway, and we look forward to taking the next steps together.”

Kimbrough also previously featured at the famed Bassevelde U13 Cup in Belgium. The tournament includes some of the top academy teams in the world, including Benfica and Juventus. The youngster played in the competition with New York Red Bulls Academy. Kimbrough led the club to the title, winning tournament MVP in the process. It was the first time in history that an MLS side collected the trophy at the competition.

USL prodigy is youngest player in any professional American sport

“A young player’s path is never the same as the person seated next to them,” proclaimed Sacramento head coach Mark Briggs. “Da’vian has shown tremendous focus, commitment and dedication, as well as a willingness to embrace the challenging road ahead of him. Over the last two years, he has demonstrated his tremendous potential, and our goal is to continue to support and help him grow as a player and person.”

The new contract allows Kimbrough to feature for the Quails at the senior level. Sacramento is currently in the second-tiered USL Championship. The teen’s schedule, however, accommodates school and medical guidelines. He will also likely feature for both the youth team and senior squad going forward.

PHOTO: Sacramento Republic FC