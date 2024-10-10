Legendary Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho has officially joined the ownership group of an American soccer club. The move, however, does not involve a Major League Soccer team. Instead, the 44-year-old icon is investing in UCL League One side Greenville Triumph SC. The division is the third-highest professional men’s soccer league in the United States.

The South Carolinian club was originally founded in 2018 and began play the subsequent season. Local entrepreneur and politician Joe Erwin has been the team’s primary owner since this timeframe. Nevertheless, multiple investors have since entered the fray, now including Ronaldinho.

The ownership group announced in 2021 that they were creating a professional women’s team as well. Greenville Liberty SC began featuring in the USL W League in 2022. This is the fourth-tiered women’s division in the nation. In the new deal, Ronaldinho also joins the ownership group of the women’s club.

Midfielder is one of the most decorated soccer stars of his generation

Ronaldinho is widely regarded as one of the best soccer players of all time. The Brazilian playmaker collected a host of trophies during his career. This includes back-to-back LaLiga triumphs with Barcelona as well as the 2005/06 UEFA Champions League title.

After departing the Spanish giants, Ronaldinho helped guide AC Milan to the Serie A championship in 2011. After a 10-year stay in Europe, the superstar traveled back to his homeland to finish out his playing career. He currently remains the only player to have ever won a World Cup, a Copa América, a Confederations Cup, a Champions League, a Copa Libertadores, and a Ballon d’Or.

“We are honored to welcome Ronaldinho into the Triumph family,” stated Erwin. “His influence in the sport is unmatched, and his presence within our ownership group speaks volumes about the direction we are heading as a club. Ronaldinho’s involvement will not only elevate our club’s profile but also inspire our players, fans, and the entire Upstate community.”

Brazilian proclaims excitement in helping to grow the sport

Ronaldinho specifically pointed to Greenville’s youth setup as a main reason for his attraction to the organization. “The emphasis the Greenville Triumph and Liberty place on youth play through the boys and girls youth academy teams, and the level of competitive excellence of the Triumph professional team and Liberty pre-professional team is impressive,” said Ronaldinho.

“For me and our group, this is an opportunity to support soccer’s growth at all ages and levels, and to be part of a community that values international presence and a unique blend of cultures.”

The superstar was seemingly brought into the fray at Greenville due to his connections with business partner Wallace Cheves. The fellow investor is also now a member of the organization’s ownership group as well.

Outside of the business connections, a partnership between Greenville and Ronaldinho may seem a bit surprising. After all, several high-profile celebrities, including David Beckham, Will Ferrell, and Reese Witherspoon, all currently own pieces of top MLS teams.

Nevertheless, Ronaldinho’s involvement in Greenville will likely now inspire thousands of young soccer players in the area. The global superstar brings a plethora of international experience and attention to the 57th-most popular metro area in the United States.

